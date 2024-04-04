 Too Hot To Handle: Veg Thali Gets Dearer, As Onion, Tomato Price Surge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessToo Hot To Handle: Veg Thali Gets Dearer, As Onion, Tomato Price Surge

Too Hot To Handle: Veg Thali Gets Dearer, As Onion, Tomato Price Surge

The cost of a vegetable thali -- comprising roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes and potatoes), rice, dal, curd and salad -- increased to Rs 27.3 per plate in March from Rs 25.5 in the year-ago period.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The cost of a vegetarian thali became dearer by 7 per cent in March primarily due to the rise in onion, tomato, and potato prices, an arm of domestic rating agency Crisil said on Thursday.

Veg Thali Gets Dearer

A cool down in poultry prices led to a 7 per cent decline in non-vegetarian thali, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis said in its monthly "Roti Rice Rate" report.

The cost of a vegetable thali -- comprising roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes and potatoes), rice, dal, curd and salad -- increased to Rs 27.3 per plate in March from Rs 25.5 in the year-ago period, but was cheaper than Rs 27.4 in February 2024, it said.

"The cost of the veg thali increased due to a surge of 40 per cent, 36 per cent and 22 per cent on-year in prices of onion, tomato and potato, respectively, due to lower arrivals of onion and potato and low base of last fiscal for tomatoes," the report said.

Read Also
A Bad Politician And An Ace Investor? Rahul Gandhi's Stakes Across 24 Listed Companies Tells A Story...
article-image

Non-Veg Thali Gets Cheaper

The report also noted that due to lower arrivals, prices of rice increased 14 per cent and pulses by 22 per cent when compared to the year-ago period.

In the case of non-veg thali, in which only dal gets replaced by chicken, the price declined to Rs 54.9 as against Rs 59.2 in the year-ago period, but was higher when compared with Rs 54 per thali in preceding February.

Read Also
Rekha Jhunjhunwala Buys Almost Entire Building In Walkeshwar For ₹118 Cr To Keep Uninterrupted...
article-image
Special North Indian Thali for Holi by Delhi Highway

Special North Indian Thali for Holi by Delhi Highway |

Read Also
Note It Down: X Activates 'Community Notes' Feature In India
article-image

A 16 per cent decline in the cost of the broiler prices, which has a 50 per cent weight in the overall price, was the primary reason for the decline in the cost of non-vegetarian thali on a year-on-year basis, it said.

When compared with the month of February, the prices of broiler increased 5 per cent because of the start of the holy month of Ramadan and higher demand, the report said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Too Hot To Handle: Veg Thali Gets Dearer, As Onion, Tomato Price Surge

Too Hot To Handle: Veg Thali Gets Dearer, As Onion, Tomato Price Surge

Market Ends On A High Note: Sensex At 74,227.63, Nifty Above 22,500; Banks And Financials Lead The...

Market Ends On A High Note: Sensex At 74,227.63, Nifty Above 22,500; Banks And Financials Lead The...

Turnaround For HDFC On Cards? Here's Why Shares Are Surging Today

Turnaround For HDFC On Cards? Here's Why Shares Are Surging Today

Vedanta Receives Approval For Private Placement Of NCDs Worth ₹2,500 Crores

Vedanta Receives Approval For Private Placement Of NCDs Worth ₹2,500 Crores

Toyota Glanza Faces Recall in India Due to Faulty Fuel Pump Motor

Toyota Glanza Faces Recall in India Due to Faulty Fuel Pump Motor