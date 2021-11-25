Tomato prices stabilise to Rs 80 in Chennai from Rs 110 per kg earlier

After the price of tomatoes soared to over Rs 160 a kilo, the price has stabilised today to Rs 80 per kilo.

Sources told News Today, as against 30 lorries a day, 45 trucks reached the Koyambedu market this morning. The price of tomato, which was Rs 110 per kg at the wholesale market till yesterday, is now Rs 80, sources said.

In Tamil Nadu, tomato was selling at Rs 119 per kg in Ramanathapuram, Rs 103 per kg in Tirunelveli, Rs 97 per kg in Thiruchirapalli, Rs 94 per kg in Cuddalore and Rs 90 per kg in Coimbatore. However in the national capital, tomato was sold at Rs 72 per kg, according to the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry for 167 centres representing all regions of the country on November 23.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:33 AM IST