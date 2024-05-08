Feminine Fusion: ACwO FwIT Play Smartwatch Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 08, 2024
ACwO launches FwIT Play smartwatch in India for women, priced below Rs 4,000.
Features: 1.75" display, IP68 rating, Bluetooth calling.
Available in Cloudy White, Misty Lavender, Olive Black with 1-year warranty.
Health tracking: heart rate, SpO2, activity, sleep, female health.
It offer 100+ fitness modes, compatible with Android/iOS.
Boasts IP68 water/dust resistance, compass, Find My Phone, inbuilt games.
Features include Bluetooth calling, mic, speaker, quick dial, 500 contact storage.
