Tomato Prices Spike To ₹80 Per Kg, Can Government’s Subsidy Vans Bring Relief? Find Out

New Delhi: Tomato prices have surged to Rs 80 per kilogram in Delhi and other parts of India after cyclone Montha caused heavy damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The cyclone disrupted supply from key producing regions, leading to tight availability in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Government Intervention to Ease Prices

To control rising prices, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has started selling 'Janata' brand tomatoes at Rs 52 per kg through mobile vans and counters in Delhi-NCR, including locations like Saket, Malviya Nagar, Dwarka, Noida, and Khari Baoli. The government plans to expand this scheme to other parts of the country in the coming days. The move comes ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Impact on Farmers and Production

India’s tomato output is expected to drop to 19.46 million tonnes in 2024-25, down from 21.32 million tonnes last year. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which contribute around 26 percent of total output, reported crop damage in key mandis such as Madanapalle and Kolar-Chikkaballapur. Farmers face losses as input costs have risen and damaged crops make loan repayment difficult.

Retail vs Wholesale Price Gap

Retail prices in Delhi have jumped 66.7 percent year-on-year, from Rs 48 per kg to Rs 80, while wholesale prices have remained largely stable at around Rs 4,182 per quintal. The spike in retail prices highlights widening margins at the retail level despite relatively stable wholesale costs. Similar trends are seen in Kolkata and Chennai.

Short-Term Relief Expected

Officials say that subsidised sales will continue until prices ease to Rs 40–50 per kg. Fresh arrivals from regions like Rajasthan and Punjab are expected in the next 20–25 days, which should help stabilize supply and bring down prices. The government is monitoring the situation closely to prevent further market disruptions.