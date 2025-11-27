 Tomato Prices Spike To ₹80 Per Kg, Can Government’s Subsidy Vans Bring Relief? Find Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTomato Prices Spike To ₹80 Per Kg, Can Government’s Subsidy Vans Bring Relief? Find Out

Tomato Prices Spike To ₹80 Per Kg, Can Government’s Subsidy Vans Bring Relief? Find Out

Tomato prices have soared to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi-NCR after cyclone Montha damaged crops in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. To stabilise prices, the government is selling subsidised 'Janata' tomatoes at Rs 52 per kg via mobile vans, while fresh arrivals from other states are expected to ease supply in coming weeks.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Tomato prices have soared to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi-NCR. | Representative Image

New Delhi: Tomato prices have surged to Rs 80 per kilogram in Delhi and other parts of India after cyclone Montha caused heavy damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The cyclone disrupted supply from key producing regions, leading to tight availability in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Government Intervention to Ease Prices

To control rising prices, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has started selling 'Janata' brand tomatoes at Rs 52 per kg through mobile vans and counters in Delhi-NCR, including locations like Saket, Malviya Nagar, Dwarka, Noida, and Khari Baoli. The government plans to expand this scheme to other parts of the country in the coming days. The move comes ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Read Also
Tomato Prices Rise to Rs 200 Per Kg In Tamil Nadu As Rain Hits Crop In Karnataka, Andhra
article-image

Impact on Farmers and Production

FPJ Shorts
Stranger Things Season 5: Volume 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Dark Sci-Fi Series
Stranger Things Season 5: Volume 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Dark Sci-Fi Series
'Don't Make People Lose Jobs': AR Rahman Urges Sam Altman, Other AI Leaders
'Don't Make People Lose Jobs': AR Rahman Urges Sam Altman, Other AI Leaders
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad
Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO
Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO

India’s tomato output is expected to drop to 19.46 million tonnes in 2024-25, down from 21.32 million tonnes last year. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which contribute around 26 percent of total output, reported crop damage in key mandis such as Madanapalle and Kolar-Chikkaballapur. Farmers face losses as input costs have risen and damaged crops make loan repayment difficult.

Retail vs Wholesale Price Gap

Retail prices in Delhi have jumped 66.7 percent year-on-year, from Rs 48 per kg to Rs 80, while wholesale prices have remained largely stable at around Rs 4,182 per quintal. The spike in retail prices highlights widening margins at the retail level despite relatively stable wholesale costs. Similar trends are seen in Kolkata and Chennai.

Read Also
Tomato Prices Soar To PKR 600 Per Kg In Pakistan, Supply Hit By Border Tensions & Floods
article-image

Short-Term Relief Expected

Officials say that subsidised sales will continue until prices ease to Rs 40–50 per kg. Fresh arrivals from regions like Rajasthan and Punjab are expected in the next 20–25 days, which should help stabilize supply and bring down prices. The government is monitoring the situation closely to prevent further market disruptions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex-Nifty Hit Record Highs, Profit Booking Halts The Rally As Markets Finish Flat After Sharp...

Sensex-Nifty Hit Record Highs, Profit Booking Halts The Rally As Markets Finish Flat After Sharp...

Reliance Infrastructure Shares Hit Back-To-Back Upper Circuits, But The Stock Still Trades 60% Below...

Reliance Infrastructure Shares Hit Back-To-Back Upper Circuits, But The Stock Still Trades 60% Below...

Gold Prices Ease In Futures Trade In Line With Weak Global Trends & Poor Offtake In Spot Markets

Gold Prices Ease In Futures Trade In Line With Weak Global Trends & Poor Offtake In Spot Markets

India Imports 5.4 Million Tonnes Of Russian Oil Worth €2.1 Billion Aboard 30 Vessels Sailing Under...

India Imports 5.4 Million Tonnes Of Russian Oil Worth €2.1 Billion Aboard 30 Vessels Sailing Under...

High-Frequency Indicators Beep India’s Robust Economic Activity, Gaining Momentum Following The...

High-Frequency Indicators Beep India’s Robust Economic Activity, Gaining Momentum Following The...