Titagarh Rail System Standalone Net Profit Surges 91% To ₹75.03 Cr In Q3FY24

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), the prominent Indian rolling stock manufacturer, announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ending on 31st December 2023 on 2nd February, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Standalone Net Revenues

The Company’s Standalone Net Revenues for Q3FY24 stood at Rs 954.68 crores with a growth of 24.57 per cent, while EBIDTA margin stood at 11.59 per cent with Rs 110.67 crores, an increase of 52.30 per cent Y-o-Y. Net Profit stood at Rs 75.03 crores, an increase of 91 per cent over Q3FY23.

The Company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Titagarh, West Bengal and Bharatpur, Rajasthan successfully rolled out 1021 wagons, marking a historic achievement for the Company cementing TRSL’s position as a leader in the field of railway wagon manufacturing.

Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. said, “The Company’s robust performance in Q3 FY24 is a reflection of our sustained operational momentum. On a year-over-year basis, the Freight Rolling Stocks / Passenger Rolling Stocks recorded substantial growth. The Government's unwavering emphasis on the building of world-class rail infrastructure in India makes us enthusiastic about higher and sustained growth in the upcoming quarters.”

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited shares

The shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited on Monday at 12:01 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,031.90, down by 0.69 per cent.