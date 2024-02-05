 L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Division Secures Major Onshore Project From IndianOil Adani Ventures
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Division Secures Major Onshore Project From IndianOil Adani Ventures | Image: Twitter (Representative)

The Hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has recently secured a large onshore project from IndianOil Adani Ventures Limited, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of Offsite Tankages, Bullets and other associated facilities on Lump Sum Turnkey basis.

LTEH projects

LTEH has so far executed four projects under IOCL’s P-25 expansion programme. The earlier awarded projects under program-25 include Residue Hydro Cracker Unit (RHCU), Diesel Hydrotreater (DHDT) and Reactor Regenerator Package (RR).

Organised under Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT), and Offshore Wind Farm Business Groups, LTEH offers integrated designto-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers. With over three decades of rich experience, LTEH has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, health safety environment (HSE) and operational excellence.

Larsen & Toubro shares

The shares of Larsen & Toubro on Monday at 10:49 am IST were at Rs 3,369, down by 0.21 per cent.

