Tiruppur garment export units in to remain closed on January 17,18

The Tiruppur garment export units in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on January 17 and 18 due to high prices of cotton yarn. This is to focus the attention of the Central government towards the high prices that are creating problems for the exporters.



Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA) President, Raja M. Shanmugham told IANS, "The Union government is yet to act over the higher prices of cotton yarn which is increasing by the day creating problems for our very existence. We are not able to compete with the prices in Bangladesh, China and Vietnam, so the Government of India must immediately intervene in this matter or else more than six lakh workers will be affected."



He said that the import duty on cotton must be removed and its export must be stopped from India.



Meanwhile, the Textile Secretary has called for a meeting of all the stakeholders of the industry, including the cotton yarn producers, exporters, importers of cotton and the garment exporters on Thursday.



Raja Shanmugham said, "We are planning to highlight the poor conditions of our units and will request the Union government to intervene in the matter to protect the value-added garment exporting units of Tiruppur."





Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:46 PM IST