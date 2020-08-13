Job hunting for millennials: This journalist just put her TikTok video on Linkedin

Finding a job in media is a tough thing and the pandemic has added much to its woes. The Internet has made job hunting quite easy, though the competition out there is immense. And while many of us are aware of the job-hunting websites like Linkedin and Indeed, this girl from the UK has taken her Linkedin job hunt to the next level by making her video CV on TikTok.

Her name is Ffion Clarke and she finds applying for journalism jobs "relentless and a bit boring" and to make it interesting she has made a TikTok video about why you should hire her.

As per the information on Ffion Clarke's Linkedin profile, she is a freelance podcast producer and co-Founder of Empoword Journalism. It is a group of mainly student journalists with the aim of documenting COVID-19 lockdown through articles, vlogs & podcasts.

Clarke is a student of UK's Cardiff University and did her post-graduation in the field of broadcast journalism.

Clarke has posted a video on her Linkedin profile. In the video, she goes on explaining about her skills and experience. In the video, she gives the list of reasons and tries to convince you why "hiring her just makes sense". She also promises to bring her pet dog to all the work-related Zoom meetings. Clarke ends her video with, "In all seriousness, it's been very difficult time to find a job and I'm just really keen to do a good job for someone. So, please hire me, you won't regret it!"

Check out the video here: