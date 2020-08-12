Sarkari Jobs Latest Update: Recruitments in Railways, Indian Army, CISF

Recruitments for posts in government departments of the state has started for the current year. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online.

Here are the details of recruitment in government sectors in 2020:

1. SSB Constable Recruitment - Apply before August 27, 2020

A recruitment drive for a total of 1522 constable posts in various departments is currently ongoing. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply before August 27.

2. Supreme Court Building Supervisor Recruitment - Apply before August 29, 2020

The last date to apply for the position as a building supervisor of the Supreme Court is August 29.

3. Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment - Apply before August 31

The Indian government has invited applications from eligible Indian candidates for the recruitment of 12 posts of Field Assistant. Candidates who are residents of North-Eastern states can apply before August 31.

4. Indian Army Recruitment - Apply before September 29

The government has opened recruitments in the Indian Army for the positions of Soldier D. Pharma & Soldier Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant Veterinary. Interested candidates who have passed Class 12 are advised to submit their online application before September 29, 2020.

5. CISF Constable / Tradesman Recruitment Examination

The written examination for the above post is scheduled to be held on September 6 2020. Notice related to this has been given on the official website of CISF.

6. Rajasthan Postal Circle GDS Recruitment

The online application link to apply for GDS posts of Rajasthan Postal Circle has been reactivated by India Post. Interested candidates are advised to apply soon as the link has been activated only temporarily.

7. SECR Recruitment - Apply before August 30

South East Railway is seeking to fill 432 posts with qualified candidates for the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates should apply August 20, 2020.

8. National Housing Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment - Apply before August 28

The online process for the recruitment of NHB Specialist Officers has started. Interested candidates can apply online before August 28.