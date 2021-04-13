Tips to hire reliable professional packers and movers at affordable rates

Tips to find the best professional packers and movers

Use online/offline sources to find good relocation companies

Take suggestions from friends & relatives

You can contact your friends and relatives, who may have shifted their households recently. Learn about their moving experience and evaluate if that particular relocation expert would be suitable for you. Make sure you look for the best quality service provider for a damage-free relocation. Compare all the details you have got from them and choose the best one for you.

Conduct proper online research

Use your preferred search engine to find the best movers nearby your location. Go through the list and shortlist at least 8-10 movers; visit their websites and check the following:

Company’s full name and address.

Proper website and detailed info about the company.

Contact details –phone number and email.

If you don’t find sufficient information on their website, you may also check the company’s customer review history on different review websites like Mouth Shut, Trustpilot, Facebook, etc.

Go deeper into verifying movers credibility

Further narrow down your list by verifying necessary documents authorized by Govt., like GST , ISO and FIDI-FAIM certifications, etc.; find out their years of experience; check their reputation in the market; and read lots of reviews and ratings.

Packers and movers that do not have a good performance record history are not qualified, so it’s best to leave such companies behind before moving to the next step.

Visit their office in person

You can take one step further to verify their office location by meeting them at the given office address on their website. By doing this, you’ll not only be able to make sure they have a proper office setup, but also get more time for detailed discussion and easy to get accurate cost estimates and setting a date for a pre-move survey.

Ask important questions about their crew, service guarantee, and insurance facility.

Crew: check if their staff work under the own payroll or 3rd party; genuine movers have their own crew instead of hiring from local vendors.

Service guarantee: Enquire about the service quality they provide. Good movers and packers will maintain transparency and provide enough details about both service guarantees and customer support.

Insurance: Make sure the moving company is providing insurance cover for your precious households.

Check their cost quotations and find out hidden charges

Some movers may increase their relocation charges after seeing the number of items. So, make sure you set aside unwanted belongings which you have decided not to move before the pre-move survey. You also need to find out if they have any hidden charges, so remember to ask in detail about their fees and discuss prices before finalizing.

Also, try to get all your agreements and relocation quotes in writing to avoid any last-minute trouble with your movers; by discussing everything clearly, you can protect yourself from any cheaters.

Never pay the full amount in advance

It’s always best to make your payments in 2 installments, one before and one after the move. Doing so will help you avoid major mishaps like not getting compensated for your damages, or even having your goods being stolen after making full payment. Therefore, make sure to pay the remaining amount only after all your items are safely delivered and checked.

Get references through the moving reference portal

Finally, you only need to compare packers movers details like promised services, charges, customer reviews, and profiles to identify the most suitable and best relocation company for your shifting requirements within budget. Request for a signed order copy and bill from your hired movers and sit back & relax till the moving date.