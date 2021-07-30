Timex India launches its first made-in-India smartwatch under the brand Helix on Amazon.in. This new smartwatch, Helix 2.0 has been assembled in Timex India state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The facility is equipped with the latest tools, technology, and skilled manpower to make smart watches in India. Additionally, this facility of Timex India in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, India also received the prestigious SA 8000 and ISO 45001:2018 certification last year.

SA 8000 is one of the world’s first auditable social certification standards for decent workplaces, across all industrial sectors. This launch was enabled by Timex India’s partnership with Singapore based IOT firm KaHa Pte Ltd. KaHa extended the necessary SKD Kits, assembly process and relevant technology platform support & process expertise to Timex India during the smartwatch assembly

Commenting on the launch, Srinivasan Rajagopalan, General Manager – Operations, Procurement & PPC at Timex India, said, “We believe that this first made in India smartwatch by Timex India will make our smart wearable solutions more easily accessible to a huge domestic market in India. As passionate watchmakers, we are constantly striving to improve efficiency and create superior value for our customers."

Pawan Gandhi, CEO and co-founder of KaHa, said, “Together, we aim to make wearable technology in everyday life more enriching, safe & fun.”