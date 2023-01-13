e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTim Cook takes a hefty $35 mn pay cut amid rough global market

Tim Cook takes a hefty $35 mn pay cut amid rough global market

Amid iPhone production challenges in China owing to Covid-related disruptions, Apple's market cap has dropped $1 trillion from its peak a year ago

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Tim Cook | Image: Wikipedia
Follow us on

San Francisco: Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken a huge pay cut of $35 million, or more than 40 per cent of his compensation, amid challenging global macroeconomic conditions.

Upon his own advice, Cook's pay will decrease from $84 million in 2022 to $49 million in 2023, according to a recent regulatory filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), according to The Verge.

The equity value adjustment is the sole cause of the pay change.

That value was projected to be worth $75 million in 2022. However, because of the economic downturn, that amount falls to $40 million this year.

Read Also
Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for biggest ever loss of personal wealth
article-image

Cook's base salary of $3 million and his annual cash incentive of $6 million will remain the same.

The compensation committee on Apple's board are balanced shareholder feedback, Apple's exceptional performance, and a recommendation from Mr. Cook to adjust his compensation in light of the feedback received," read the SEC filing.

"Cook actually made $99.4 million in 2022, according to the filing," the report said.

Amid iPhone production challenges in China owing to Covid-related disruptions, Apple's market cap has dropped $1 trillion from its peak a year ago.

Read Also
Apple CEO Tim Cook dodges questions on violent protests at iPhone factory in China
article-image

Like many other tech companies, Apple has been hit by supply chain issues.

A new wave of Covid infections in the only large economy dealing with such an issue has hurt its manufacturing in China.

Although Apple's market value has decreased dramatically, other prominent technology businesses have seen percentage reductions that are more dramatic.

According to the analysis, shares of Amazon and Facebook parent company Meta have decreased by almost 50% and 63%, respectively, during the previous year.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Apple, Tesla stocks hit by production delays in China
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tim Cook takes a hefty $35 mn pay cut amid rough global market

Tim Cook takes a hefty $35 mn pay cut amid rough global market

Layoff wave: Ola to start layoffs, 200 employees to be impacted

Layoff wave: Ola to start layoffs, 200 employees to be impacted

Auto Expo 2023: Tata Power to set up 25k EV charging points across India

Auto Expo 2023: Tata Power to set up 25k EV charging points across India

ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC reserves order on Venugopal Dhoot's plea

ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC reserves order on Venugopal Dhoot's plea

Bombay HC directs bike-taxi aggregator Rapido to suspend all its services by 1 pm today in...

Bombay HC directs bike-taxi aggregator Rapido to suspend all its services by 1 pm today in...