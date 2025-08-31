Who Is Xuechen Li? All About xAI’s Former Engineer Sued For Stealing Its Secrets To Give To OpenAI

xAI accuses ex-employee of theft. |

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has filed a lawsuit against its former engineer Xuechen Li, accusing him of stealing confidential company secrets before leaving to join OpenAI. According to the lawsuit, Li copied sensitive documents from an xAI laptop to his personal devices. These documents reportedly contained advanced AI technologies that, according to xAI, are even more powerful than those used in ChatGPT.

Sam Altman, Greg, and OpenAI caught stealing again. Send evidence of their thefts to openaifiles@gmx.com. I have lawyers and forensic experts ready to investigate. They’re known for unethical practices. Let’s unite with proof to expose them. It wont be cheap. #OpenAITheft #Expose — OpenAi Files (@OpenAIFiles) August 31, 2025

Why the secrets matter



xAI argues that if such confidential information reaches OpenAI or other rivals, it could give them a big advantage. The company claims this data could save competitors billions of dollars in research and development costs and cut years of engineering work.

How Li allegedly hid his actions



The lawsuit also states that Li tried to cover his tracks. He allegedly renamed files, compressed them before transferring to personal devices, and even deleted browser history to avoid detection.

Who Is Xuechen Li?



Xuechen Li is a former engineer at xAI who worked on advanced AI technologies before resigning. He reportedly asked xAI to repurchase around USD 7 million worth of company shares he received as part of his compensation. Soon after, he joined OpenAI, sparking the lawsuit.

xAI seeks strong court action



In the lawsuit, xAI is asking the court for a temporary restraining order. This would force Li to return all confidential material, hand over his personal devices and cloud accounts, and stop him from working at OpenAI or any competitor until the company recovers its trade secrets.

AI talent war heats up



This case comes at a time when AI companies are fighting fiercely to attract the best researchers. Some competitors are offering massive pay packages- up to USD 250 million—to lure top talent. Meanwhile, Musk and xAI are already involved in another legal battle with OpenAI and Apple, accusing them of trying to monopolse the AI industry.