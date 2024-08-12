'Till You Get ₹1 Cr Networth, Don’t...’: X User’s Advice Ignites Conversation On Social Media; Netizens React

'Till You Get ₹1 Cr Networth, Don't...': X Users Advice Ignites Debate on Social Media; Netizens React | File: Representative image

A recent post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter by Sourav Dutta, a self-identified investor has ignited a spirited conversation among many users. Dutta's post advises to refrain from indulging in certain luxuries until achieving a net worth of Rs 1 crore.

Dutta's post read: "Till you get 1Cr Networth, don't: - Buy a house; Buy a new car; Buy Apple/luxury bike; Go on vacation on flight."

With over thousands of likes and shares, this simple yet provocative statement has sparked a broader discussion among netizens.

Netizens Reaction to the post

Social media users were quick to share their opinions, with reactions ranging from agreement to outright skepticism.

Responding to Dutta's post, an X user wrote, "Till you get 1 Cr networth - photosynthesis should be your primary nutrition source - develop gills so you can live underwater and save rent - train 2-3 kabootars for all communication - travel on a budget by taking LSD because the most frugal vacation is the one that happens entirely in your head."

Another user added, "I live on footpath I walk around I use telepathy I travel without ticket on train I will reach 1 cr by 2025, sir what should I give up to reach 100cr?"

"In that way, a person will never be able to do any of the above things. Even with 1 crore in the account, their habits will become a roadblock," added another X user.

I don’t have 100 Cr but I will reach 100 Cr but I don’t know the time horizon so I prefer to live the moment



- I stay in US at rented house but next year I buy the house



- I have a car as it’s necessary one in US



- Every year I buy New I phone n this is the only one thing… — Dr Vismaya VR (@Vismaya9999) August 12, 2024

Dutta's advice also touches on the broader cultural shift in India, where traditional views on saving and spending are evolving.