Hindenburg's Allegations Triggers Meme Fest: Neitzens React With The Choicest Of Jokes Online

The American based short seller, Hinderburg Research on August 11 once again stirred the financial world with its latest allegation against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch claiming that the SEBI's chief and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had investments in offshore funds linked to the Adani Group - investments that allegedly date back in 2015.

According to Hindenburg report, the allegations were based on the documents provided by whistleblowers, which reportedly link the SEBI chief and her husband to offshore entities in Bermuda and Mauritius.

Following this, the Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty started business on Monday, August 12, on a negative note. However, during the intraday, the market rebound to green with the BSE Sensex shedding its initial losses and gained 0.32 per cent or 253.71 points, recovering to 79,959.6 around 11:00 AM IST.

Netizens React to Hindenburg's Allegations: A Flood of Memes Takes Over Social Media

As news of Hindenburg Research's latest report against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and the Adani Group broke, social media platforms quickly became a hotbed of reactions. While the report has serious implications, many netizens have turned to humor to express their thoughts, flooding the internet with a wave of hilarious memes. Some of them are as follows:

One of the X user to this posted, "Bhai accha khasa market upar chal raha tha, kya zarurat thi is tweet ki Abhi toh meme banaya tha Hindenburg ki Marne"

"Rip hindenburg your becoming meme material right now," another X user posted.

"Hindenburg got squeezed totay in indian market. Adani stocks gains good from lows. Riyal meme" posted an X user.