Tilaknagar Industries Shares Rockets Up 16% On NSE; Hits All Time High After PAT Zooms 82% In Q2 FY25

The shares of Tilaknagar Industries zoomed 16 per cent on the NSE (national stock exchange), hitting the all time high level of Rs 339.00 per share after Q2 results declared yesterday on October 4, 2024 revealed that the company's net profit jumped a whopping 82 per cent.

The stock touched an all-time high level, which is also the day high level of Rs 339.00 per cent on the NSE (national stock exchange), after hitting the opening bell at Rs 313.05 per share on the Indian bourses.

The stock was trading around Rs 330.90 per share on the stock exchanges, with gains of 16.15 per cent amounting to Rs 47.05 per share on the NSE (national stock exchange).

Tilaknagar Industries Q2 FY25

PAT Q2 FY25

For the second quarter that ended in September 2024, the company reported strong earnings (Q2 FY25). With strong operational performance, Tilak Nagar's Q2 profit after tax (PAT) increased by 82.4 per cent to Rs 58.2 crore. In the previous quarter (Q2 FY24), the manufacturer of Mansion House Brandy reported a PAT of Rs 31.9 crore.

Q2 FY25 Revenue and EBITDA

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the company increased by 39.1 per cent year over year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 66.0 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 47.4 crore in the same quarter the year before. The margins increased 422 basis points to 17.6 per cent.

However, net revenue from operations only increased 5.8 per cent year over year to Rs 374.9 crore from Rs 354.4 crore the previous year.

Share performance in recent years

The company's shares have skyrocketed from Rs 13 each to Rs 322 today, representing an astounding 2,376 per cent gain over the last five years.

Notably, the stock hit a new all-time high of Rs 330 per share in September.