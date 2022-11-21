TikTok to hire thousands amidst layoffs at Facebook, Twitter and Amazon

With short and to the point marketing via catchy videos, Tik Tok provides advertisers a simpler solution as compared to Facebook and Instagram, which doesn’t get the same engagement via reels. At the same time tech giants are losing out on ad revenues, which has triggered a slew of job cuts at major firms including Amazon, Meta and Cisco. In these tough times, TikTok is hiring more people, with a commitment to bring in 3,000 new engineers across the globe.

Defying falling revenues

Kept out of India, where social media platform Koo is hiring people laid off by Twitter, TikTok has reportedly already started the hiring process at a hub in Singapore. On the other hand in China, where its parent firm ByteDance is hiring people for TikTok, although it isn’t available in the country. TikTok has also had problems with ad revenues, with a recent setback which caused it to slash growth forecast for ad revenues by $2 billion, following a weak year.

Eyeing expansion amidst crisis

Currently TikTok has 20,000 people working for it across the globe, which are included in its parent firm’s workforce of 1.3 lakh. It’s engineering hub in the US employs 1000 tech professionals, and is reportedly trying to hire workers who lost jobs at Meta during the recent layoff. Even at a slower pace, TikTok is still continuing to hire people, which is in contrast to the mood in the tech sector plagued by job cuts.

Never backed down in tough times

Even when Twitter was facing scrutiny and the threat of a ban under Donald Trump’s regime in the US, the firm had announced that it sought to hire 10,000 people in the country. These developments clearly show that the new social media major from China is defying headwinds with an eye on aggressive expansion.