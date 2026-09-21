Thyrocare To Divest Nueclear Healthcare Stake For ₹141.4 crore, Acquire Properties For ₹20.58 Crore

Thyrocare To Divest Nueclear Healthcare Stake |

Mumbai: Thyrocare Technologies on Monday announced the sale of its entire shareholding in wholly owned subsidiary Nueclear Healthcare Limited (NHL) for approximately ₹141.40 crore. The board also approved the acquisition of immovable properties from NHL for an aggregate consideration of ₹20.58 crore.

NHL Divestment Details

The sale involves 1,11,11,000 equity shares of NHL, representing 100% of its issued and paid-up capital. Trovera Healthcare Private Limited will acquire the stake through a share purchase agreement.

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Consideration Structure

The total consideration for the NHL divestment includes 42,500 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of Trovera, valued at ₹59.50 crore, and a cash component of approximately ₹81.90 crore. The CCPS are issued at an issue price of ₹14,000 per CCPS, comprising a face value of ₹10 and a premium of ₹13,990.

Strategic Rationale

Thyrocare stated that divesting NHL, which operates a radiology and diagnostic imaging business, will allow it to focus capital and management attention on its core pathology business. The company had previously announced in July 2026 its in-principle approval to evaluate options for restructuring NHL's radiology business.

Property Acquisition

Thyrocare will acquire land and buildings in Gurugram, Haryana, and Hyderabad, Telangana, from NHL. These properties are currently used by Thyrocare for its diagnostic laboratory facilities, for which it pays rent to NHL.

Financial Aspects of Acquisition

The acquisition consideration of ₹20.58 crore is exclusive of stamp duty, registration charges, and other charges. The price is based on a fair market valuation by Anil Kumar, a Registered Valuer.

Shareholder Approval

Both the sale of NHL and the purchase of properties are subject to the approval of Thyrocare's shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The acquisition of properties is intended to be completed prior to, or simultaneously with, the completion of the NHL sale.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.