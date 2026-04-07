'Radiological Catastrophe': Russia slams US-Israeli Aggression' Against Iran's Nuclear Sites

Russia Flags Nuclear Disaster Threat Amid Escalating US-Israel Attacks On Iran | File Photo

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a grave warning regarding the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East, describing the ongoing conflict as a "large-scale international crisis triggered by the unlawful and unprovoked aggression of the US and Israel against Iran."

In a formal statement, Moscow highlighted that the confrontation "continues to widen and intensify with each passing day", noting that military operations have expanded far beyond traditional combat zones.

The Ministry observed that "strikes are becoming ever more fierce and destructive" and cautioned that targets now include "civilian infrastructure, including, with increasing frequency, nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards."

Raising the alarm over a potential environmental catastrophe, Russia expressed "particular concern" regarding "reckless attacks on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant", which have reportedly resulted in loss of life.

The Ministry warned that "the shadow of a radiological catastrophe, one potentially more devastating than Chernobyl, now looms over the Persian Gulf region and the adjacent part of Eurasia."

The statement further lamented the mounting human cost of the "armed confrontation", which has "already claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people, including women and children."

Beyond the human toll, Moscow pointed to the systematic destruction of "schools, hospitals and World Heritage sites", while noting that "diplomatic and consular missions are also coming under fire, in blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international relations."

The Kremlin also linked the military escalation to a burgeoning global economic crisis, asserting that "enormous damage has been inflicted on global energy and food security."

According to the Ministry, "critical logistics routes" have been blocked, markets have been "thrown into disarray", and many nations are now "forced to introduce fuel rationing" amid "grim forecasts of economic decline and surging inflation."

Warning that the situation "risks spiralling fully out of control" due to the "unlawful and irresponsible actions of Washington and Tel Aviv", Russia "once again strongly calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities."

In its pursuit of de-escalation, Moscow said it "welcomes the efforts of a number of states, including Pakistan, Turkiye and China, to de-escalate tensions around Iran."

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The Ministry also aligned itself with the recent "April 2 statement by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres", echoing his call for the US and Israel to "stop the war that is causing immense human suffering" and for Iran to "halt the attacks on its neighbours launched in the wake of the aggression."

On a note of diplomatic urgency, the Russian Foreign Ministry maintained that "there is still a chance for a political and diplomatic settlement."

It urged all parties to "abandon the language of threats, unacceptable insults and ultimatums", and called upon the UN Security Council to ensure that the Middle East does not "slide into the abyss of an all-consuming war with long-term tragic consequences for the entire world."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)