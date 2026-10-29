Thyrocare Reports ₹270.8 Crore Revenue For Q2 FY27, PAT Before Exceptional Items At ₹60.2 Crore

Mumbai: Thyrocare Technologies Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹270.8 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 25.1 per cent year-on-year increase. Profit after tax (PAT) before exceptional items for the same period was ₹60.2 crore, up 25.7 per cent year-on-year.

Financial Performance

The company's reported EBITDA grew by 24.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹89.3 crore. Gross margin for Q2 FY27 stood at 74.2 per cent, increasing from 72.3 per cent in Q2 FY26.

Segment Growth

The growth in consolidated revenue was primarily driven by a 26.7 per cent increase in the Pathology segment. Within the Pathology business, franchise revenue grew by 26.9 per cent year-on-year, and partnership revenue recorded a 27.9 per cent year-on-year growth.

Operational Highlights

Thyrocare processed 61.6 million tests in Q2 FY27, representing a 27.4 per cent year-on-year growth. The company reported a reduction in complaints to 2.9 per million tests, a 24 per cent year-on-year decrease, with an average turnaround time (ATAT) of 3.49 hours from sample receipt.

Exceptional Items

The financial results include a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of ₹45 crore related to NHL in consolidated books. This charge is connected to the definitive term sheet for the sale of the NHL business and does not affect the company's operational performance.

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New Product Launches

The company launched a Pregnancy Test Kit, a rapid home-testing solution that provides results in five minutes and is supported by a confirmatory laboratory test. Actress Yami Gautam was onboarded as the brand ambassador to enhance product awareness and consumer reach. The product is distributed with the assistance of API Holdings group company Ascent and is available in over 10,000 chemists.

Management Comments

Rahul Guha, MD and CEO, Thyrocare Technologies, said the company showed a strong performance driven by focus on operational efficiency, network expansion, and value-driven diagnostics. Guha added that Thyrocare expanded its specialty portfolio to include allergy testing and genomics, with plans to expand its reach in underserved regions and scale its franchise and partner network.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.