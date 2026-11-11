Through The Economic Lens: When Files Sleep, Dreams Die

Political interference, administrative inertia and uneven digitalisation threaten development. |

Mumbai: Behind every government file lies a human destiny. A flood victim awaits rehabilitation, a farmer seeks compensation, a graduate hopes for employment, an entrepreneur needs approval. Between a signature withheld and a decision postponed, livelihoods crumble. Yet files gather dust while salaries arrive punctually.

POLITICAL SHACKLES

India has capable political leaders, dedicated civil servants and conscientious public employees.

Administrative reforms and digitalisation have improved payments, approvals and access to services. These achievements deserve recognition.

But progress cannot excuse political interference, inadequate training, bureaucratic complacency or weak accountability.

Across India’s 28 states and eight Union Territories, development must transcend electoral calculations. Governments change; public obligations do not. Punitive transfers, departmental reshuffles and disrupted projects can sacrifice institutional memory to political convenience. When loyalty eclipses merit, economic efficiency suffers.

DEVELOPMENT DEFERRED

Budgets announce ambitious allocations, yet poor execution and unutilised funds can defeat their purpose.

Protective walls appear years after floods. Rehabilitation stalls after landslides. Costs escalate while families wait. Nature unleashes disasters; administrative failure can prolong suffering.

State governments cannot take credit for allocating public funds while evading accountability for their effective utilisation.

Ministers and officials must be judged by projects delivered, funds properly spent and lives improved, not grand announcements or unfulfilled promises. Every unnecessary delay wastes taxpayers’ money, undermines public trust and deprives citizens of development they rightfully deserve.

DIGITAL DIVIDENDS

Digitalisation offers a powerful corrective, but uneven adoption and fragmented systems remain obstacles. The Centre should strengthen digital infrastructure and transparently monitor centrally funded programmes, working with states within constitutional boundaries. Technology must eliminate bottlenecks, not merely computerise inefficiency.

Government salaries and pensions support consumption and local commerce. Public employees deserve dignity and fair treatment. Equally, taxpayers deserve effective services. Employees’ associations legitimately defend workers, but political patronage or interference in appointments must never displace professional standards. Vacant public posts alongside educated unemployment demand transparent recruitment, continuous training and measurable performance. Violence and intimidation also discourage enterprise, tourism and investment; peaceful constitutional dissent, however, must remain protected. Peace is economic infrastructure.

ACCOUNTABILITY FIRST

The Supreme Court's 2013 T. S. R. Subramanian judgment reinforced the case for administrative stability. Reasonable tenures, independent grievance mechanisms and time-bound decisions can turn that principle into practice.

No party owns the bureaucracy. No association owns public administration. Nor should criticism obscure India's considerable institutional strengths. India possesses the leadership, talent and technological capacity to do better. With political courage and professional independence, public administration can become an engine of prosperity. Good governance is not a favour to citizens; it is an obligation financed by their money. The true measure of leadership is not announcements made, but lives improved.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!