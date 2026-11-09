Through The Economic Lens: Is The Great Prosperity Paradox Exposing Civilisation’s Deepest Failures?

From Bombay’s festive extravagance to Western economic prestige. |

Mumbai: For generations, Britain and America have represented prosperity and opportunity to millions across developing nations. Some admirers imagine them centuries ahead of India. But does visible wealth establish genuine human advancement?

India’s 2026–27 Union Budget provides ₹53.47 lakh crore in expenditure. Such financial ambition raises a harder question: how effectively does prosperity improve ordinary lives?

THE HUMAN PARADOX

Even if God Himself governed humanity, some might eventually demand another leader. Yesterday's miracles become today's expectations. Inequality and dissatisfaction have accompanied civilisation for millennia. No system has abolished either.

BOMBAY'S TWO WORLDS

Bombay's luxury towers, designer fashions and expensive cars coexist with cramped housing, insecure jobs and exhausting commutes. Beyond the glamour are disturbing concerns: sexual exploitation, child abuse, addiction, workers' psychological distress and confrontations that sometimes turn violent.

Poverty does not explain cruelty; arrogance crosses class boundaries. Nor do fashionable English, cinematic lifestyles or extravagant consumption establish intellectual or social progress.

Human development means accessible healthcare, education, decent work, secure housing, personal freedom and dignity.

THE FESTIVE CONTRADICTION

Amid these challenges, Mumbai celebrates Diwali exuberantly. Jewellery shops attract buyers; traders seek festive profits; Lakshmi Puja and Muhurat trading express hope for abundance.

There is nothing objectionable about devotion, vegetarian observance or honest commerce. The contradiction appears when prayers for goodness are followed by exploitation, dishonesty or indifference once celebrations end.

THE COLONIAL SHADOW

Who encouraged the notion that Western nations live a thousand years ahead? Colonial hierarchies promoted European superiority; subsequent wage differences reinforced perceptions.

Educated Indians sometimes accept overseas work beneath their qualifications. Honest labour deserves respect. The economic question is whether opportunities at home adequately reward their skills.

GLOBALISATION'S REVERSAL

Britain and America helped champion globalisation, yet protectionism and economic nationalism have regained influence. Unequal rewards and industrial insecurity help explain this shift. Even wealthy societies cannot escape discontent.

THE INVISIBLE TAX

India's federal diversity is precious. But political rivalry, delayed clearances and weak local finances can obstruct development. An unfinished road increases costs; a delayed hospital endangers lives. Citizens pay for institutional friction.

DEMOCRACY'S PROMISE

Capitalism encourages enterprise but can deepen inequality. Authoritarian governments may act swiftly while restricting liberties. Democracy allows dissent, individual choice and peaceful correction, although it cannot guarantee justice automatically.

India needs accountable institutions, empowered local bodies and public spending measured by human outcomes.

No leader satisfies everyone; no ideology perfects society. A better political system may someday emerge. Until then, democracy deserves improvement, not abandonment.

Its strength is the freedom to reform itself.

True prosperity is measured by the dignity people enjoy after the festive lights fade.

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