Though The Economic Lens: India Inc’s CFOs Confront Power, Pay And Accountability

India Inc’s boardroom reset tests whether CFOs possess the courage to challenge CEOs. |

Mumbai: India Inc has no shortage of capital, ambition or expensive executives. Scarcer is the courage to challenge power. Amid volatile markets and soaring valuations, a chief financial officer must be more than the chief executive's accountant. Who checks whom when ambition outruns arithmetic?

Who Checks Whom?

The chief executive officer (CEO) sets direction; the chief financial officer (CFO) tests affordability. Good CFOs protect liquidity, challenge assumptions, price risk and demand returns exceeding capital costs. Independence is not disloyalty; it is protection against expensive mistakes.

STRENGTHS

India's finance talent, deepening capital markets and digital infrastructure offer considerable advantages. CFOs raise equity, negotiate credit, manage debt and scrutinise investment. During initial public offerings, they underpin credible accounts, transparent disclosures and defensible valuations. Markets may celebrate a spectacular debut; earnings, cash flow and governance must ultimately justify the price.

Weaknesses

Promoter dominance, poor succession planning and outdated systems can compromise financial judgement. Russell Reynolds Associates reports that 67% of departing Nifty 50 CFOs in 2025 retired or moved exclusively into board roles. Grant Thornton Bharat finds 99% of surveyed finance leaders confident of delivering results, but only 41.6% consider their teams adequately prepared. Confidence is plentiful; preparedness less so.

Opportunities

Artificial intelligence, automated treasury operations, better forecasting and sustainable finance offer transformative possibilities. Yet Grant Thornton reports that only 8% of finance leaders have secured significant, measurable AI value. Purchasing software is straightforward; repairing processes, improving data and training people demand sustained investment.

Threats

Oil shocks, currency volatility, cybercrime and geopolitical upheaval threaten balance sheets. So do reckless acquisitions, concealed liabilities, aggressive accounting and debt-funded vanity projects. A CFO who simply applauds the CEO becomes an expensive spectator. Audit committees must welcome uncomfortable truths without retaliation.

The Pay Test

Deloitte’s 2026 survey places median annual remuneration at ₹4.5 crore for CFOs and ₹10.5 crore for professional CEOs among surveyed organisations, not all Indian companies. Rewards should reflect cash generation, return on capital, prudent borrowing and enduring shareholder value. Handsome salaries guarantee no handsome returns.

Salute The Stewards

Salute the unsung CFOs whose prudence, perseverance and foresight have protected businesses through crises, preserved shareholder wealth and sustained corporate institutions against formidable odds.

The Verdict

Boards must strengthen succession, safeguard independent reporting and reward constructive dissent. Investors should distinguish sustainable profits from promotional promises.

That discipline matters especially when easy money, fashionable narratives and impatient shareholders tempt boards into overreach. CEOs may know when to accelerate; CFOs must know when to brake. The gravest corporate liability may be not debt on the balance sheet, but unchecked ambition in the boardroom.