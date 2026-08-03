Through The Economic Lens: Every August Audits Humanity’s Balance Sheet

'The wealthiest civilisation is not the one possessing the greatest power' |

Mumbai: “The wealthiest civilisation is not the one possessing the greatest power, but the one possessing the greatest restraint.”

Every August, history opens an old ledger. Its pages contain no currencies, no stock indices, no trade balances or corporate earnings. Instead, they record the profits and losses of civilisation itself. One page bears a single name. Hiroshima.

This Thursday, August 6, the world marks eighty-one years since an ordinary morning became extraordinary tragedy. Shopkeepers lifted their shutters. Factory whistles summoned workers. Children hurried towards their classrooms. At precisely 8.15 a.m., one blinding flash interrupted not merely a city, but humanity's confidence in its own intelligence.

Hiroshima is remembered as a military event.

It deserves equal remembrance as history's greatest economic lesson.

Before markets can open, peace must first open the world.

Every war eventually arrives at the balance sheet. Its first costs appear in oil, shipping and insurance before spreading through inflation, disrupted trade, weakened investment and broken confidence until they finally arrive, silently and without invitation, at the dining tables of ordinary families. Governments declare wars. Humanity pays their invoices.

Yet history presents a paradox worthy of every economist.

While states negotiate peace, the global war economy continues expanding. Military expenditure reached a record US$2.887 trillion in 2025—around 2.5 per cent of the world's entire economic output, the highest military burden since 2009. Behind every fighter aircraft, missile, submarine, drone and radar system stands a vast industrial ecosystem employing millions of engineers, scientists, technicians, software developers and skilled workers. Recent wars have exhausted sophisticated weapons at astonishing speed, compelling governments to replenish arsenals through fresh multi-billion-dollar contracts. Every missile fired today quietly becomes tomorrow's manufacturing order. In the economics of conflict, destruction often finances future production.

That is why Hiroshima belongs on the business page.

Interest rates matter. Inflation matters. Corporate profits matter. Yet every market, every currency and every investment ultimately rests upon one invisible foundation: peace. Without it, prosperity becomes temporary.

The bomb that destroyed Hiroshima released about fifteen kilotons of explosive force. Today's thermonuclear weapons possess destructive power almost beyond comprehension. Nature has not changed. Uranium has not become more dangerous. Human engineering has.

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The unanswered question is whether human wisdom has advanced at the same pace.

India's civilisation answered that question long before nuclear physics existed. The Brahmāstra symbolised ultimate power entrusted only to those possessing discipline and moral restraint. The story of Brahmāsura offered an equally timeless warning: when immense power escapes the guardianship of conscience, destruction eventually consumes its creator. Every generation inherits the same examination.

After witnessing the birth of the atomic age, J. Robert Oppenheimer recalled the Bhagavad Gita: "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds." It was not the triumph of science. It was the sorrow of wisdom arriving too late.

Adam Smith understood the same principle. Before writing The Wealth of Nations, he wrote The Theory of Moral Sentiments, recognising that prosperity survives only where trust, justice and moral responsibility survive first. Markets flourish where confidence exists. Confidence flourishes where peace endures.

Perhaps humanity's greatest unrealised dividend remains the peace dividend—not measured in money, but in schools instead of bunkers, laboratories instead of missile silos, hospitals instead of battlefields and opportunities instead of orphaned generations.

Every August, Hiroshima quietly returns to audit civilisation.

It asks neither East nor West.

Neither victor nor victim.

Neither rich nor poor.

It asks only one question.

Has humanity become wise enough to survive its own brilliance?

For the greatest asset ever created by civilisation has never been oil.

Nor gold.

Nor uranium.

Nor artificial intelligence.

It has always been peace.