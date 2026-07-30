European Nations Threaten To Boycott World Cups Over FIFA President Gianni Infantino's Private Investment Plan | X

European football is facing a major showdown with FIFA after all 55 UEFA member associations reportedly agreed to boycott future men's and women's FIFA World Cups if the governing body, including President Gianni Infantino, moves ahead with plans to sell stakes in its tournaments to private investors. The decision was reportedly taken during an emergency virtual meeting on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The opposition is linked to FIFA's proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) which is a new commercial entity that would manage FIFA's business and event operations while allowing minority stakes to be sold to private investors.

UEFA members believe that the World Cup should remain under football's control and not become an investment asset which prompted them to take a united stand against the proposal.

If FIFA proceeds with the plan, the boycott could affect the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil and the 2030 FIFA Men's World Cup which will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco. According to reports, UEFA members agreed that they would not take part in any FIFA-run tournament if the proposal is approved.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

FIFA, however, has defended the plan by stating that the FIFA Forward Enterprise would remain owned and controlled by FIFA. The world governing body says the new structure is aimed at generating more revenue to increase investment in football development and provide greater financial support to its 211 member associations worldwide.