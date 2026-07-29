Explained: Gianni Infantino's Plans To Sell FIFA World Cup, Donald Trump Link And $20 Million 'Bribe' Deadline

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The FIFA World Cup could change as we know it. President Gianni Infantino has launched a controversial yet lucrative plan to 'privatise' the tournament in a bombshell news that has shaken the very spine of world football. As per reports, Infantino plans to sell a minority stake worth $4.2 billion, offering each member nation a significant surplus of funds.

As per the proposal, FIFA will set up a new subsidiary called the FIFA Forward Enterprises (FFE) that will take over all commercial operations. FIFA in turn will continue to govern the game.

The proposal has been met with severe criticism from around the globe. UEFA have slammed FIFA's idea and have called upon an emergency meeting. CONCACAF and the Asian Federation have also expressed the lack of 'due process'.

Here at Free Press Journal, we try to break down what the FIFA proposal means, Infantino's role and potential gain and the links to Donald Trump's family.

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Gianni Infantino's proposal

As per FIFA's media release, FIFA would set up a subsidiary called FFE that would bring together FIFA’s commercial rights – spanning broadcast, sponsorship, ticketing, and licensing. It also includes hosting of major FIFA tournaments including the Men's and Women's FIFA World Cup and the Club World Cup.

FIFA plans to sell a 21% stake in FFE, which is expected to raise a staggering $4.2 billion. That money would be immediately released to the 211 member nations, who will also own a stake in the said subsidiary. Under the proposal, member nations will be allowed to sell their stake for about $20 million to raise funds.

Donald Trump links

FIFA revealed that should the proposal be approved, Thrive Eternal, a permanent capital holding company, is expected to lead the proposed investor group for FFE. The venture capital firm was founded by none other than Joshua Kushner. Kushner is known for his interest in securing a Las Vegas franchise in NBA and also sealed the deal to bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to New York.

Controversially, he is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump - US President Donald Trump's daughter. The 'friendship' between Trump and Infantino is no secret and this would mark another political turn.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Infantino's bribe and September 19

In a bid to get the member nations to approve the proposal, Infantino has warned that they would have much less for development projects and grassroots football. As per the current agreement, each member association would mean $10million. Should they agree, that would be doubled to $20 million. He has set a deadline of September 19 for member associations to accept.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Lionel Messi Makes First Public Appearance Since Painful FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss | Video

How have UEFA and other boards reacted?

England's Football Association (FA) stated that it is "deeply concerned" about FIFA's plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors. The plan also drew fierce criticism from UEFA, with European associations expected to meet this week to discuss their response.

UEFA, European football's governing body, which represents 55 member associations and organizes the continent's leading club competitions, rejected the proposal outright.

"This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross. The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade -- especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially," it said.