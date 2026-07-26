Lionel Messi Makes First Public Appearance Since Painful FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss | Video

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Lionel Messi made his first public appearance since Argentina's heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, receiving a rousing welcome from fans in his hometown of Rosario. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was greeted by hundreds of supporters who gathered to catch a glimpse of their captain as he took time off before returning to club duties with Inter Miami.

Messi's visit to Rosario marked his first appearance in public following the painful World Cup final loss, a result that sparked speculation over his international future. Despite the disappointment, the Argentine legend appeared relaxed as fans cheered his arrival, with videos of the warm reception quickly spreading across social media.

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During his stay, Messi also attended and supported a local family football initiative, reflecting his continued commitment to the sport in his hometown. The brief visit is expected to serve as a period of rest and recovery after Argentina's demanding World Cup campaign before he resumes action for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

The emotional reception underlined Messi's enduring popularity in Rosario, where he began his football journey before rising to become one of the greatest players in history. Fans applauded their captain despite the World Cup heartbreak, showing appreciation for his leadership and remarkable tournament.

While Messi has yet to make any official announcement regarding his international future, his return to Rosario offered a moment of comfort after the disappointment of the final. For supporters, it was a chance to remind their football icon that his legacy extends far beyond the result of a single match.