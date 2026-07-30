UP RERA Registers 143 New Projects In H1 2026, Housing Units Jump 31% As Investments Near ₹31,952 Crore

UP RERA registered 143 new projects in H1 2026 |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's real estate sector continued to expand in the first half of 2026, with registrations of new projects, proposed housing units and investments all rising over the corresponding period last year, according to the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority's (UP RERA) half-yearly report released on Thursday.

The report said 143 new real estate projects were registered between January and June 2026, up from 134 projects in the same period of 2025.

The newly registered projects propose the construction of 46,049 residential units, compared with 35,082 units during the first six months of 2025, marking an increase of over 31 per cent. The projects are expected to attract investments of around Rs 31,952 crore.

Lucknow emerged as the leading city in terms of fresh project registrations with 37 projects, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (27), Ghaziabad (19), Agra (10), Mathura (10) and Varanasi (7).

However, Gautam Buddh Nagar continued to top the state in terms of proposed investment and residential units, accounting for investments worth Rs 15,678 crore and 13,160 housing units, reflecting sustained demand for premium and luxury housing. Ghaziabad followed with investments of Rs 6,989 crore and 9,500 proposed units, while Lucknow accounted for investments of Rs 3,834 crore and 9,872 units.

The report said the data indicated that real estate growth in Uttar Pradesh was no longer confined to the National Capital Region (NCR), with Lucknow emerging as the state's leading non-NCR real estate destination.

It also highlighted sustained year-on-year growth in the sector over the past three years. The number of registered projects increased from 197 in 2023 to 259 in 2024 and 308 in 2025, while proposed residential units rose from 55,297 in 2023 to 69,365 in 2024 and 84,976 in 2025. Capital investment grew from Rs 28,411 crore in 2023 to Rs 44,526 crore in 2024 and Rs 68,328 crore in 2025, registering a 53.5 per cent increase over the previous year.

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UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the steady rise in project registrations, housing units and investments reflected growing confidence among homebuyers and investors.

"The half-yearly report shows that confidence in Uttar Pradesh's real estate sector continues to grow. The increase in projects, residential units and investments is the result of the state's development-oriented policies and UP RERA's commitment to transparency, accountability and timely completion of projects," he said.

The report also highlighted consumer protection measures undertaken during the period. UP RERA facilitated refunds of Rs 2,173.78 crore to 8,212 homebuyers through district administrations and settlements with developers.

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It said disputes worth more than Rs 6,032 crore were resolved in 11,558 cases during the reporting period through RERA benches, conciliation forums and online settlements.

According to the report, UP RERA has so far conducted 206 sessions of its video conferencing-based "RERA Samvad" initiative, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping resolve 5,375 grievances raised by homebuyers, developers and other stakeholders.

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