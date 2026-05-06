Uttar Pradesh Homebuyers Get Major Relief As UP RERA Caps Flat Transfer Charges For Legal Heirs At ₹1,000

UP RERA’s revised flat transfer rules are expected to provide significant financial relief to homebuyers and legal heirs across Uttar Pradesh. | Representational Image

Lucknow, May 6: Homebuyers in Uttar Pradesh have received major relief after UP RERA introduced new rules capping builder charges on flat transfers. Under the revised regulations, builders can now charge a maximum processing fee of only Rs 1,000 for transferring flats to legal heirs or family members after the death of an allottee.

Earlier, many builders allegedly charged hefty amounts ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 per square foot, causing transfer costs to reach Rs 25–30 lakh in some cases. UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the authority found such charges unfair once the original flat amount had already been paid by the buyer.

Maximum transfer fee fixed for non-family transfers

The new provisions also fix a maximum transfer fee of Rs 25,000 when the property is transferred to a non-family member. Authorities clarified that builders will not be allowed to execute a fresh sale or lease agreement in such cases.

To complete the transfer process, legal heirs will need documents such as a death certificate, succession certificate, and no-objection certificates from other heirs.

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Move aimed at increasing transparency in real estate sector

The move is expected to curb arbitrary charges by builders and bring greater transparency to Uttar Pradesh’s real estate sector, offering significant relief to thousands of flat owners and their families across the state.