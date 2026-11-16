Through The Economic Lens: Behind Wealth Lurk Ancient Weaknesses

Behind Wealth Lurk Ancient Weaknesses |

Mumbai: Humanity has split the atom, explored planets and created intelligent machines. Yet love, lust, jealousy, betrayal and abuses of power remain as old as civilisation. Technology advances spectacularly; wisdom follows reluctantly. Wealth buys influence and privilege, but neither innocence nor genuine human affection. Why does liberty turn intimacy into spectacle?

POWER’S PARADOX

Last Thursday, Nvidia announced the resignation of Jensen Huang amid allegations of affairs and foreign intelligence links. Espionage allegations remain unproven. Private conduct can collide with governance, security and shareholder confidence.

McDonald's dismissed chief executive Steve Easterbrook in 2019 after a relationship breached company policy. Investigations uncovered further deception. BP's Bernard Looney resigned in 2023 following incomplete disclosures about relationships with colleagues. Does privilege compromise honesty, choice or responsibility?

HISTORY’S MIRROR

Bill Clinton's relationship with Monica Lewinsky became a global spectacle. Impeached over perjury and obstruction, he was acquitted. Britain's John Profumo resigned in 1963 after misleading Parliament about Christine Keeler.

History often blames women or romance while overlooking deception, unequal authority and institutional failures.

VICTIMS’ VOICES

Behind headlines stand betrayed spouses, distressed children, vulnerable employees and humiliated families. Consent becomes questionable when livelihoods depend upon another person's favour.

Accusations are not convictions. Complainants deserve protection; accused individuals deserve impartial investigation. Neither wealth should purchase immunity nor suspicion destroy innocence.

OPPORTUNISM’S COST

Controversies can be weaponised through fabricated accusations, manipulated evidence or orchestrated publicity, threatening institutions. Scrutiny must never silence genuine complainants.

Litigation, disrupted leadership and investor uncertainty impose economic costs. Emotional suffering and fractured families seldom appear in financial accounts.

GDP measures production, not dignity; prosperity, not compassion.

TOMORROW’S PROMISE

One moment can change anybody's destiny through affection, impulsive judgement, deception or coercion. These circumstances differ fundamentally; one episode need not define a lifetime. Those harmed deserve healing; the falsely accused, vindication; those accepting responsibility, opportunities for reform.

Consenting adults deserve privacy in emotional, romantic and physical relationships. Biological attraction is natural; affection is profoundly human. Consent must be voluntary, informed and free from intimidation. Across nations, progress requires personal liberty balanced by ethical responsibility.

Reputations may collapse overnight, but truth deserves time. Individuals can rebuild, families can heal and institutions can recover. Civilisation's greatest triumph will not be machines that think like humans, but humanity wise enough to protect love, defend justice and believe in tomorrow.

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