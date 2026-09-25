Three-Day Bank Strike From September 28, What SBI And Other Banks Are Advising Customers To Do?

Banks have advised customers to finish urgent work before the September 28-30 strike. | AI/Image

Mumbai: Bank customers have been advised to complete important transactions in advance as employees prepare for a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to September 30.

State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India have issued advisories to customers ahead of the proposed disruption.

Complete Important Transactions Early

The strike comes immediately after September 26, the fourth Saturday of the month, and September 27, a Sunday. This had raised concerns about disruption stretching across five consecutive days.

SBI has advised customers to complete urgent transactions before the strike begins. It said ATMs, customer service points, YONO, internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and other digital channels are expected to remain operational.

Indian Bank has similarly advised customers to use mobile banking, ATMs and other digital channels as branch-level services could be affected.

Why Are Bank Employees Striking?

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called the nationwide strike. Among its key demands is implementation of a five-day working week and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Currently, banks remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Employees have been seeking a five-day working week similar to institutions such as the RBI and LIC.

The unions are also opposing the revised PLI framework, citing disparities in incentives between senior officials and lower-level employees.

Relief For Customers

To prevent disruption extending to five straight days, public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks have been permitted to conduct normal banking operations on Sunday, September 27.

Branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests are expected to remain operational, giving customers an additional day to complete essential work before the strike.

Unions Warn Of Further Action

Bank unions had earlier observed a one-day strike on September 11.

They have now warned that if their demands remain unresolved, an indefinite nationwide strike could begin from October 26.