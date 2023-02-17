Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel win Best Outbound & Domestic Tour Operator Awards at SATTE 2023 | Image: Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel (Representative)

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have been honoured with the Best Outbound and Domestic Tour Operator of the Year Awards respectively at SATTE 2023.

The SATTE Awards serve to showcase leaders in India’s travel and tourism sector who have contributed significantly towards revival and growth of tourism with reopening of borders.

The selection criteria covered a range of parameters, with the nominations being judged by an eminent jury and validations by Ernst & Young.

Thomas Cook was recognised as the ‘Best Outbound Tour Operator of the Year’ for its innovative product development that inspired customers to take a much needed holiday.

The company launched Easy Visa Holidays to short haul international destinations, as also exciting/experiential elements in its long-haul portfolio. While SOTC won the award for ‘Best Domestic Tour Operator of the Year’ for catalyzing on the strong travel sentiment emerging from India’s metros, mini-metros, tier 2 - 3 cities.

With the pandemic putting the spotlight on domestic tourism, the company strategically developed a wide range of products including the India Extravaganza holidays, that played a vital role in maximizing its domestic business potential.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Our re-imagined strategy throughout pandemic was customer centric with high focus on health and safety. This award is a special honour and we are grateful to our customers for investing their trust in us and inspire us in our continuous service. We dedicate this award to our customers!”

