PVR opens its first 8-screen multiplex post merger with Inox at Indore | Image: PVR (Representative)

PVR Limited, film exhibition company, after the merger with INOX Leisure Limited, has inaugurated its first multiplex under the merged entity at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the company said via an exchange.

The new 8-screen Multiplex at Phoenix Citadel Mall in Indore will strengthen the company’s foothold in the state with 54 screens in 10 properties.

This launch consolidates the merged entity’s presence in Central India with 299 screens in 70 properties across 25 cities in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Located in the chic and upscale neighbourhood of Indore at the popular MR 10 Road Junction, the new multiplex has a seating capacity of 1318 and incorporates two Auditoriums of INSIGNIA, one each of KIDDLES and BIGPIX along with 4 other Auditoriums.

The elegantly designed multiplex is equipped with advanced Laser Projection system for razor-sharp visuals, Dolby Atmos surround sound experience, 3D powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond solution.

Providing customers with the perfect signature experience, the lobby features a mirrored and coffered ceiling with stunning chandeliers and fine furniture.

The Insignia lounge, with its rich burgundy colored theme, stands out and greets the guests with a warm and luxurious feel. The lounge also features a large video wall and a live food counter serving a variety of gourmet dishes.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Limited, said, "While bringing the best of cinema viewing formats, we aspire to provide an exceptional customer service and cinema experience to Indian moviegoers. The merged entity would unlock the immense potential of the Indian film exhibition industry improving its reach in newer markets and driving growth for the benefit of all stakeholders in the value chain”.

Read Also Airtel 5G Plus now live in 14 cities of Bihar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)