BlackRock trims stake in PVR to 3% from 3.18%

BlackRock Inc., a US-based investment firm, announced that the company has decreased its ownership of the theatre chain PVR Ltd. from 3.18% to 3%, via an exchange filing.

On Friday, 1,09,686 shares of PVR were sold by BlackRock on the open market. Currently, the corporation owns 1.84 million shares of PVR.

On NSE, the company's shares were up 1% at ₹1,711.55 at 11:30 IST.

