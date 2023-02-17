e-Paper Get App
ICICI Bank announced allotment of 90,939 equity shares

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the bank

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank announced allotment of 90,939 equity shares | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
ICICI Bank has announced that the bank has allotted 90,939 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each on February 17, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the bank.

