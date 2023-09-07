Thomas Cook India Partners With National Payments Corporation Of India To Launch RuPay Forex Card | Image: Thomas Cook (Representative)

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel forex services company has partnered with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) to launch a pioneering RuPay prepaid forex card for Indians travelling to the UAE; technology being enabled by NPCI Certified Partner, CARD91, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The Thomas Cook – RuPay partnership operates on NPCI’s global card payment network of India. This initiative aligned with the Country’s Made in India focus, offers international payment solutions for Indians travelling overseas.

The Thomas Cook and RuPay forex card partnership commenced with UAE as its pilot; with a global rollout planned via a phased model. For phase one, Thomas Cook’s RuPay card will be loaded in AED (UAE Dirhams) offering extensive usage across the UAE - for transactions and ATM withdrawals.

Key Benefits of the Thomas Cook RuPay Card

Thomas Cook travel vouchers worth Rs 13,900. Lounge access at International Airports in India. Free ATM Withdrawal (in UAE) and Free replacement on loss of Card.

Complimentary insurance cover up to Rs 7,50,000.00. About 50 percent off on unique photographic experiences at Dubai’s top attractions, by Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI) and KrisFlyer miles on every forex purchase, the company said via the filing.

“The RuPay Forex card is poised to be a game changing product for our consumers, owing to RuPay's ever-expanding and innovative network. We extend gratitude to our partners, Thomas Cook and Card91, for their collaborative efforts in crafting and developing this rewarding card. As travel demand returns to normal, Indian tourists will soon have access to a myriad of enticing benefits and rewards offered by this card," said National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

“We are bullish about our forex card business and I am delighted to partner with NPCI for the upcoming launch of our pioneering RuPay prepaid forex card. Our card business has witnessed a significant uptick with card loads growing at 172 percent YoY and new prepaid card issuance by 228% YoY (FY23)," said Mahesh Iyer, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.