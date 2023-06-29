Interested In Mini Vacations? Thomas Cook And SOTC Travel Launches 150 Short Breaks Holiday

Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel release India Holiday Report - May 2023 | Image: Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel (Representative)

With a strategic intent to target the growing demand for quick getaways, Thomas Cook (India) Limited - India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have expanded their portfolio with the launch of ‘India’s Incredible Short Breaks’, the company announced on Thursday through an exchange filing.

The extensive range of approx. 150 short breaks include value to luxury air-inclusive and land-only, ready-to-book and customizable holidays. The Companies have maximised the current low-season to offer attractive pricing and special deals/discounts to accelerate demand.

The Thomas Cook and SOTC India Holiday Report – May 2023 reveals high intent for short breaks: 82% respondents indicating preference for multiple (3-4) minications. This formed the rationale for the launch of India’s Incredible Short Breaks. What is noteworthy is that this demand is emerging from not just India’s metros and mini-metros, but also tier 2-3 cities.

"India’s fascinating diversity offers a wealth of experiences to every traveller. Our recent India Holiday Report reiterates strong demand for short breaks, and so to inspire customers to explore our country’s myriad facets we have introduced a diverse range of India’s Incredible Short Breaks. The portfolio features nearly 150 minications of 3-5 days (air-inclusive and land-only) to a wide range of destinations. Our India’s Incredible Short Breaks are designed to ensure easy and effortless planning/booking," said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

“Our exciting range of India’s Incredible Short Breaks cover the length and breadth of our Country. We have introduced a range of options from spiritual, nature to adventure, to cater to unique customer preferences emerging not only from India’s metros and mini metros but also Regional India. Customers get to choose from closer to home drivable breaks or air-inclusive options," said Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel.

