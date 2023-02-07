Thomas Cook India launches comprehensive new B2C Forex app ‘FX Now’ for end-to-end Forex Solutions | Image: Thomas Cook (Representative)

Thomas Cook (India) Limited - India’s leading omnichannel forex services company, launched FX Now - a B2C app that empowers customers with convenient, customizable, and contactless end-to-end foreign exchange solutions. Aligned with the company’s Digital First strategy, and on the heels of its successful B2B corporate digital tool, Thomas Cook has now introduced a dedicated end-consumer m-app that offers a suite of foreign Exchange services on-the-go.

The Company has consistently demonstrated innovation, agility and digital astuteness in leveraging technology to deliver increased benefits for customers. In a focussed initiative to simplify the cumbersome procedures related to forex transactions, Thomas Cook India’s FX Now ushers in a digitized foreign exchange model that ensures seamless and contactless forex services. The app is equipped with enhanced features making forex transactions easy for all.

Features of FX Now:

1. Currency suggestion logic (based on countries being visited)

2. Check live forex rates/set exchange rate alerts

3. Suggestion of Card & Currency mix

4. Saving list of co-travellers (for future use)

5. Upload KYC documents

6. Choice to collect Forex – visit closest branch or doorstep delivery

7. Manage forex pre-paid card (set card limit, reset pin, etc.)

8. View Card statements, transaction history and card balance

9. Overseas education remittances and money transfers

Customers can choose to either collect forex from the nearest Thomas Cook branch, or opt for the convenience of Gharpe Forex - doorstep delivery in 2 hours of making a transaction.

FX Now can be downloaded by users on both Android and iOS devices.

Mr. Deepesh Varma, Senior Vice-President – Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Innovation and Digital astuteness are now clearly embedded in our DNA at Thomas Cook India. On the heels of the success of our B2B corporate tool, we have launched our Forex app targeting the end consumer. This cuttingedge m-app is specially designed to simplify foreign exchange along with meaningful features to delight India’s onthe-go B2C segment. The new age traveller seeks seamless and simplified solutions and this formed the genesis of our app - FX Now. FX Now transforms customer experience with enhanced features like currency suggestion logic based on the travel details, managing forex pre-paid card – setting card limit, resetting pin; also student remittances, buying & selling forex, etc. Post transaction, customers can either choose to collect forex from our closest branch or our customer commitment of Gharpe Forex promises to deliver Forex to the customer’s doorstep within 2 hours of placing a request.”

Thomas Cook India has positioned itself as India ka Forex Specialist with continued focus on the foreign exchange segment and sustained leadership in the space. The Company is the largest non-bank foreign exchange services provider in India and serves over a million customers every year.