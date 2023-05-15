This Mother’s Day, Odomos urges society to #GiveMomAHand for help with a heartwarming digital campaign |

The love and efforts of a mother are recognized and appreciated, but how often is she lent a helping hand? A study by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that Indian mothers spend an average of 352 minutes (about 6 hours!) per day on home chores. Another report by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) suggests that only 18% of women who engage in household work receive any kind of help from another family member. This Mother’s Day let’s pledge to change these statistics, let’s pledge to always #GiveMomAHand. Like she fiercely protects her family, it’s time we do the same for her.

This is the pledge that Odomos, India's no.1 mosquito repellent cream, urges society to take with its new digital campaign, #GiveMomAHand. The ad film captures a precious monologue by a kid where he expresses his gratitude for all that his mother does yet recognizes that she needs helping hands too. He adorably demands everyone in the house to support her by saying "sab milkar kaam ka dhyan rakhenge," implying "we will all take care of the work together."

The child articulates his absolute desire very precisely, when he says “all I want is my mother’s smile”. The need of social support system for mothers is highlighted through this campaign.

“The concept of lending a helping hand to mothers is the outcome of the intrinsic relationship that Odomos shares with mothers. For more than two decades, the brand has been a trusted companion of mothers for protection against mosquitoes” says Mr. Sanath Pulikkal, Head of Marketing, Home Care - Dabur India Limited.

The Odomos' Mother's Day campaign, developed by the agency Adfactors PR, drives a positive message of enabling mothers through collective societal efforts. The campaign urges viewers to not just appreciate mothers but to actively support them and #GiveMomAHand. Let moms be able to count on all of us just like #MomsCountOnOdomosforever.