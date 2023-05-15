A Tribute to Mothers: Top 8 Health Professionals’ Perspective on Mother’s Day

New Delhi [India], May 14: Mother’s Day is a day of love, gratitude, and celebration as we honour the incredible women who have touched our lives with their unconditional love and unwavering support. As we reflect on the significance of motherhood, we also recognize the critical role of women’s health professionals in ensuring the well-being of mothers and their children. In this article, we have gathered insights and perspectives from several health professionals, each with their own unique experience and expertise. Together, they offer a heartfelt tribute to the mothers who inspire them and a tribute to the dedicated work of those who serve them. Let’s celebrate the joys of motherhood and the women who make it possible.

Dr. Manju Aggarwal, Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Apollo Cradle & Arihantgyne Clinic, Delhi

As a doctor, I urge you to celebrate and appreciate your mother on this special day. Motherhood is both demanding and rewarding, and it’s important to acknowledge the sacrifices and hard work that goes into raising children. New mothers should rest and recuperate while seeking help if needed and take care of their physical and mental health. For mothers of older children, connect with your children through quality time or heartfelt conversations to nurture your relationship and show them love and appreciation.

Finally, remember women who have played a nurturing role in our lives, including grandmothers, aunts, and stepmothers, by acknowledging their contributions and showing them they are valued and loved. Let us all take a moment on this Mother’s Day to celebrate the unconditional love and selfless sacrifices of all mothers.

Dr. Sushil K. Shinde, MBBS, MS (OBGY), Dip. Reproduction Medicine (Germany), Masters Training in Rep. Medicine, Dubai, Nhs (Uk), Fertility Consultant – Eva Women’s Clinic & Lab, Dombivli, Visiting IVF Consultant – Currae Ivf, Surya Fertility, Morpheus IVF, Mumbai

RAY OF HOPE – Mother’s Day is celebrated internationally every year with so much gratitude, but one in five couples is trying to become pregnant and are eager to experience the journey of motherhood. With the experience of more than 14 years in the field of reproductive medicine, I have treated thousands of patients with infertility and know the pain and mental agony they experience while waiting for that one moment to see the double line on the urine pregnancy test or a positive Beta HCG report.

With advanced technology in the field of ART (Assisted Reproduction Techniques), we have achieved what seemed impossible a few decades back. Couples with both fallopian tubes blocked, the husband’s semen count being zero or very low, and very low egg count and even postmenopausal women can achieve motherhood with ART treatment. All that a couple needs is proper fertility treatment and a ray of hope to cling on to and swing towards the parenthood journey.

Dr. Riddhi Doshi, MBBS, DNB OBGY, MNAMS, Diploma in Reproductive Medicine (Germany), Fellowship in Advanced Infertility and ART, Fertility Consultant, Mumbai

Motherhood is an integral part of any society, marking a significant milestone in a woman’s life. While it may be a natural progression for some, it can be a heart-wrenching struggle for others. As a fertility specialist, I believe our impact extends beyond reproductive medicine. We can provide personalized care and guidance to couples struggling with infertility, offering hope, support, and advanced treatments to help them achieve their dream of becoming parents. Assisted reproductive techniques, including planned intercourse, intrauterine insemination, IVF, surrogacy, and third-party reproduction, are chosen and advised to patients based on their individual needs. These treatments can address complex issues such as poor egg reserve, low sperm count, endometriosis, PCOS, uterine abnormalities, and recurrent miscarriages.

With the changing societal landscape, fertility planning and preservation, such as egg and sperm freezing, are proving to be liberating in more ways than one. Providing fertility treatments and maternity care is a unique experience for medical professionals, as we can offer the most humane experience using cutting-edge technology. Ultimately, motherhood is the best and purest gift we can offer to women who hold the dream in their eyes and the hope in their hearts.

Dr. Dhaval Baxi, MBBS, DGO, DNB, MCh (Reproductive Medicine & Surgery) Consultant Laparoscopic Surgeon and IVF Specialist – Motherhood Hospital & Disha Fertility and Surgical Centre, Indore

International Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the love and sacrifice that mothers around the world show every day. For many mothers, the journey to parenthood can be a difficult one, especially for those who struggle with infertility. In recent years, advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, like IVF, have helped many couples overcome infertility and realize their dreams of becoming parents. As a doctor, I have had the privilege of witnessing the joy and happiness that IVF has brought to many families. On this Mother’s Day, I want to recognize the strength and resilience of all mothers, especially those who have gone through the challenging process of IVF.

I would also like to highlight the importance of fertility assessment in young couples so that they become aware of their reproductive potential and can plan parenthood according to their fertility status. To all the mothers out there, Happy Mother’s Day! You are appreciated and loved more than words can express.

Dr. Parul Kansal, Clinical Pathologist – Medgenome Labs Limited, Bangalore

Some days, being a Doctor Mom feels like a cakewalk, but on other days, it can be totally overwhelming. Finding the right balance between professional and personal life is crucial. My husband and child respect the work I do and are my biggest supporters. They understand that our lives revolve around being a family and respecting patients’ needs first. When I am with my son, I make the most of our time by spending quality time together. A full-time doctor or professional may not be as available as a stay-at-home mother for feeding, playtime, and cuddles, but we all have different skill sets that make us loving mothers. These could include patience, the values we teach our children, a sporty outlook, and more.

In the end, all mothers have undying affection and love for their children, whether they are doctors, professionals, or stay-at-home mothers. Give all the love you can to your child. That is what matters in the end.

Dr. Talakere Usha Kiran, FRCOG (UK), Consultant Gynaecologist & Advanced Laparoscopic/ Hysteroscopic Surgeon/ Scarless Surgeon, Dubai

Motherhood is a journey of boundless love and selflessness, where joy, fear, and overwhelming tenderness coexist. From the first flutter of life within to the tender touch of tiny fingers, a mother’s heart swells with indescribable warmth and pride. Every sacrifice, every sleepless night, every whispered lullaby, all for the precious gift of motherhood. Unfortunately, not every woman is blessed with motherhood’s embrace. It breaks my heart to see those who long for a child but remain unfulfilled due to hurdles such as fibroids, endometriosis, or weak cervix. These problems can interfere with conceiving and lead to miscarriages.

As an advanced Level 4 Laparoscopic/Hysteroscopic Surgeon, I am fortunate to help some of these women by performing needed surgeries such as Laparoscopic myomectomy/endometriosis excision and cervical cerclage, which facilitate their goal towards motherhood. I feel privileged that God has given me the knowledge and skills to help those struggling with motherhood. It is my passion to help these women fulfil their life’s ultimate dream of becoming a mother.

Dr. Shital Jadhav, MBBS, DNB (OBGY), FMAS, Advanced Fellow IVF – Consultant Gynaecologist, Obstetrician, Founder and Medical Director – Baby Beats IVF, Mumbai

Being a gynaecologist and IVF practitioner, I come across women who often long to have kids, and some of them are even ready to risk their lives (due to medical conditions) to bear a child. This is what defines who mothers are. We cannot thank them enough.

I have a similar story to share about two mothers who are shaping my life still today. First is my biological mother, who gifted this beautiful life to me and made me capable of helping others, and second is my mother-in-law, who is the backbone of my life now. I strongly feel that thanking mothers is not a one-day job because it’s just not possible to count and thank them for the efforts they take before and after we are born.

Dr. Alka Sinha, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon – BLK Max Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi

Most women aspire to motherhood. However, for some, the dream of motherhood remains just that – a dream. Even though the inability to conceive a child may be due to factors in either partner, in India, the burden and the blame are mostly shouldered by women even today. We urge couples to come for counselling together, and then the treatment plan is formulated as per need. A small percentage of these women might benefit from fertility-enhancing surgeries. These surgeries are done using the latest technology through small keyhole incisions or, in some cases, without any incision- laparoscopic or hysteroscopic surgeries. Recent advances in medical science provide a ray of hope to couples who have given up on their dreams of parenthood.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.