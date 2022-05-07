This Mother’s Day, gift your mom a smart health plan by Bajaj Finserv

Mothers are the backbone of any family, and their contribution to our lives is unparalleled. In return for all the selfless efforts, their expectation is limited to affection and love. However, we must prioritise their health with time, as after 30 years of age, a woman's immunity may decline, and she may fall prey to a few health-related issues. This Mother's Day, let's give our mothers the gift of healthcare to ensure they have the best medical facilities available for their treatment in case of any unforeseen health emergency.

While juggling between work, family and household chores, women tend to keep health the least of their concerns when it should be their top priority. Also, taking time out of their busy schedule and visiting a doctor is one of the main reasons to refute regular check-ups. For such reasons, online teleconsultation is the best way to get the desired treatment and medication for the smallest of infections or illnesses.

You can choose a health plan for your mother that offers unlimited online doctor consultations. This will help them get the required medical assistance from the comfort of home without spending any extra time waiting for their turn or travelling to the clinic.

Teleconsultation – How can women benefit from it?

After a certain age, issues like diabetes, blood pressure, etc., develop and with timely medication, curing or controlling it can be more easy. In the case of women, there also may be hormonal changes or other brief illnesses which may require immediate attention. Tele or video consultation acts as a boon in such cases. Given below are a few benefits of online doctor consultation,:

1. Affordable

Mothers keep track of the budget for every family and spend the least amount on themselves. This is one of the key reasons they compromise on their medical expenses, and rather spend on the needs of other family members. With online doctor consultation, travelling costs and the revisiting charges for regular check-ups decrease. The patient only has to pay the consultation fee and need not worry about the msicellanous expenses.

2. Time-saving

Women ace the art of multi-tasking. They manage home, kids, family and work, oftenat the cost of neglecting their self-care. Thus, in case of any medical emergency or minor infection, tele or video consultation can be a saviour for them. She needs a little time to interact with the doctor and get the desired consultation.

3. Accessible

Doctor appointments can be easily booked online, according to your schedule. Also, get the doctor consultation online by choosing any mode – tele or video consultation. Nonetheless, anyone can schedule an appointment. So, if you know that your mother needs medical assistance, you can schedule a call on her behalf and ensure she gets the best treatment.

4. Specialists in all fields are readily available

One of the biggest concerns while visiting a doctor online or offline is his expertise in specialisation. With tele or video consultation, you can check the doctor's reviews online and choose from the best option available.

Health Prime plan – A gift of care for your mother

This Mother’s Day, gift your mom, the comfort of accessible healthcare. Visting a doctor and having regular health check-ups is extremely important for staying updated with the body's functioning. Thus, Bajaj Finserv's Health prime plan can be an ideal choice for a healthcare plan. It comes with various benefits, including:

· Unlimited online doctor consultation through video or teleconsultation

· Savings of up to Rs. 15,000 on your medical expenses

· Lab testing facilities at Metropolis, Thyrocare, Dr Lal Pathlabs, and many more

· A 10% discount on medicines across hospitals in India

· 10% discount on radiology and pathology tests at network hospitals

These benefits are available at an annual membership fee of just Rs. 699 and can reduce many significant medical expenses that may occur unexpectedly. It will also ensure that your mother receives the best treatment for any unforeseen medical condition in the future.

Conclusively, life's unpredictability has enlightened people to understand the need to be prepared for any severe ailment or even the mildest cough and cold. With online teleconsultation, you can get the desired medical assistance at the comfort of your home, schedule appointments on others' behalf and get medical aid from specialists.

Considering a mother's contribution to your life, gifting her something that will be beneficial for the future makes it more memorable and meaningful. Thus, this Mother's Day, give your mom the precious gift of health, implying her importance in your life.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 01:56 PM IST