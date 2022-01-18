Third wave may peak in next three weeks: SBI Report

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to peak much earlier than anticipated and may take a maximum of three more weeks, stated SBI Research in its report.

The optimism comes from the massive decline in new caseloads in the top 15 districts which had the maximum infections, the report said.

The report, admitted that 10 of these top 15 districts are major cities and among them Bengaluru and Pune still have higher infection rates.

The overall share of rural districts in new cases surged to 32.6 per cent in January, stated report.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:58 PM IST