 Thermax wins Rs. 271.50 cr order from India’s biggest refinery for mechanical balance of plant
Thermax wins Rs. 271.50 cr order from India's biggest refinery for mechanical balance of plant

The project is slated to be completed within a span of 16 months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Thermax wins Rs. 271.50 cr order from India’s biggest refinery for mechanical balance of plant | Wikipedia

Thermax Limited has concluded an order of Rs. 271.50 crore from India’s biggest oil refinery in the private sector for mechanical balance of plant (MBoP) works for the captive power plant (CPP) at their new oil-to-chemical (O2C) facility in the western part of India. The proposed CPP is expected to meet the incremental power demand of upcoming projects at the customer’s premise as part of O2C expansion and the establishment of a mega factory.

The project is slated to be completed within a span of 16 months.

Thermax with experience of more than 150 plus EPC projects in the domain has been entrusted by the customer to execute the MBoP work involving engineering, procurement/supply and construction & civil works.

Thermax shares

The shares of Thermax on Friday at 1:39 pm IST were at Rs 2,259 up by 0.49 per cent.

