The Rise of Indian Brands: TCS, HDFC Bank, Airtel, And Infosys Among The World's Most Valuable Brand

Rise of Indian Brands | File

In a world dominated by tech giants and retail behemoths, and rising competition in the global economy, according to the latest Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report for 2024, Indian brands have carved a major presence in the world market setting a stage.

According to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report for 2024, four Indian companies secured their spot in the most valuable brand, which include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Airtel, and Infosys.

Indian Companies Rankings

- TCS

One of the India's largest IT services company, TCS, ranked as the 46th most valuable brand and the company has a brand value of approximately USD 44.8 billion.

- HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank secured the 47th position with a brand value of approximately 43.3 billion.

-Telecom Powerhouse: Airtel

The telecom giant Airtel secured the 73rd spot in the list, with a valuation of around USD 25.3 billion.

- Infosys

Another major Indian IT giant, secured the 74th position with a brand value of around USD 24.7 billion

Infosys, on Wednesday, through a BSE exchange filing announced, "It has been ranked, for the third consecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to Kantar, the leading marketing data and analytics business, in its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report released today. Infosys is ranked as #74 most valuable brand in the world and ranked as #20 most valuable global B2B technology brand."

Read Also US Inflation Eases Further To 3.3% As US Fed Holds Interest Rates

Cumulative brand value

Together, all these Indian brands on the Top 100 list have a cumulative brand value exceeding USD 130 billion.

Top 10 companies - Globally

Top 3 companies in the list of Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands |

The tech giant, Apple, continued its crown position as the world's most valuable brand for the third consecutive year, surpassing the USD 1 trillion mark in brand value.

Google and Microsoft secured the second and third place respectively.

Others in the top 10 list included Amazon, McDonald, NVIDIA, Visa, Facebook, Oracle, and Tencent.

The 2024 report also added 5 newcomers to the Top 100 list, including Lululemon and Corona.