 The Great IPO Rush: Will Hyundai, Swiggy, And NTPC Green Redefine The Market?
As we enter the third quarter of the fiscal year, the market is expected to see an influx of companies launching their IPOs in the coming days.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

September, being the busiest month for IPOs, has set the stage for the financial world to continue its momentum. A flurry of companies is gearing up to raise a staggering Rs 60,000 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) over the next two months.

Major Players Set to Hit the Market

Among the prominent companies preparing for their market debut are Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, and NTPC Green Energy, which are the much awaited public issue by investors. Although the exact date of the public issue has not yet been disclosed.

1. Hyundai Motor India: A Record-Breaking IPO

Hyundai Motor India which is a subsidiary of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company, is set to launch what could be the largest IPO in Indian history, with a target to raise Rs 25,000 crore and also surpassing the previous record set by LIC's Rs 21,000-crore share sale.

Buckle Up For The Biggest Public Listing Yet: Hyundai Motor India's Mega ₹25,000 Crore IPO

Buckle Up For The Biggest Public Listing Yet: Hyundai Motor India’s Mega ₹25,000 Crore IPO |

According to Hyundai’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the entire issue will consist of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14,21,94,700 shares by Hyundai Motor Company, with no fresh issue component.

article-image

2. Swiggy

The online food delivery giant Swiggy is also preparing to make its mark with a Rs 10,414 crore IPO.

Swiggy

Swiggy |

This offering will include a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,750 crore alongside an OFS component of 18.52 crore shares, valued at Rs 6,664 crore.

article-image

3. NTPC Green Energy

State-owned NTPC's renewable energy subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy, is set to launch a Rs 10,000 crore IPO in early November.

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy |

The company plans to conduct roadshows in key locations, including Mumbai, London, and the United States, to generate investor interest ahead of its launch, as reported by CNBC citing sources.

