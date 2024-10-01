Diffusion Engineers IPO: Check Allotment & Listing Date; Everything You Need To Know

On Monday, September 30, the IPO of Diffusion Engineers Limited closed with an impressive subscription, primarily due to the high demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs). Over 114 bookings for the mainboard issue were made.

Investors are awaiting the finalisation of Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status following the successful subscription. On Tuesday, October 1, the company is scheduled to make a decision regarding the IPO share allotment status.

Subscriptions for the book-building issue were accepted from September 26 to September 30. Friday, October 4 has been set as the provisional listing date for Diffusion Engineers Limited shares. The NSE and BSE will list Diffusion Engineers' shares.

How to check allotment status via registrar's website

1) Visit Bigshare Services' official website at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html.

2) Select any of the servers from 3 options

3) From the list of company names dropdown menu, choose "Diffusion Engineers."

3) Select any of the following choices. PAN, Beneficiary ID, or Application Number

4) Enter information to confirm

5) Put in the Captcha.

6) To view the share allocation status, click the Search button.

Listing and subscription timetable

Diffusion Engineers IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 26, and closed today, Monday, September 30. The share allotment status is expected to be finalised by Tuesday, October 1.

Subsequent to the allotment of shares, refunds will be initiated for unsuccessful bidders on Thursday, October 3, and on the same day, successful bidders will receive shares of Diffusion Engineers in their demat accounts.

Shares of Diffusion Engineers Limited are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE. Diffusion Engineers IPO listing date has been scheduled as October 4.

Subscription across categories

According to NSE data as of 5 p.m., the Diffusion Engineers Limited IPO saw bids for over 75.5 crore shares, compared to the 65.98 lakh shares offered for subscription. This resulted in an overall booking of 114.49 times on the final day of bidding.

In contrast to the 14.03 lakh shares set aside for the category, non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked their quota 207.6 times, submitting applications for nearly 29.13 crore shares.

In the retail category, Diffusion Engineers' IPO was scheduled 85.61 times. Against the 32.74 lakh shares reserved for the category, bids for over 28 crore shares were made by retail individual investors.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) placed bids for over 17.91 crore shares against 18.71 lakh shares set aside for the category. In the QIBs' category, the Diffusion Engineers IPO was scheduled 95.74 times.

The employees of Diffusion Engineers Ltd booked their quota 95 times with bids for over 47.49 lakh shares, compared to 50,000 shares reserved for the category.

Price band and minimum bid

The price range for the public offering is set at between Rs 159 and Rs 168 per share.

A minimum application size of 88 shares or a minimum investment of Rs 14,784 is necessary for retail investors.

For big institutional investors (bNII), the minimum bid size is 68 lots (5,984 shares), or Rs 10,05,312; for small and medium-sized institutional investors (sNII), the minimum investment is 14 lots (1,232 shares), or Rs 2,06,976.