'Thank You Vineet': Anand Mahindra Mourns The Passing Of Former Tech Mahindra Exec

Former Tech Mahindra executive vice chairman Vineet Nayyar passed away on May 16. Tributes have been pouring in. Most notably his former boss, Anand Mahindra mourned the death of his former executive.

'Vineet Was Larger Than Life'

Mahindra took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his grief. Mahindra started his post on the platform by saying, "It saddens me to share the news of the passing of Vineet Nayyar this morning. Vineet was a larger than life figure in the Indian Business landscape."

Read Also No More Tax On 'Gifts': Bombay HC Rules Against Taxing Capital Gains On Gifted Assets

Enumerating Nayyar's achievements, he took his followers on the platform through the journey of the man, who, after his education from Williams College in Massachusetts, he went on to crack one of the hardest exams in the world to become an IAS officer, to later take up positions at premier institutions, including the World Bank and GAIL, where he became its first chairman.

It saddens me to share the news of the passing of Vineet Nayyar this morning.



Vineet was a larger than life figure in the Indian Business landscape.



A distinguished IAS officer, who then served with the World Bank, he became the first Chairman of GAIL



He then made a hugely… pic.twitter.com/ZLlfzNXJ2K — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 16, 2024

Determined To Take It To Top

Nayyar then switched to serving in the private sector by working at HCL.

Anand Mahindra in his post, invoked his candid memories with Nayyar, and said, "And it was from there that he and two of his close colleagues journeyed to Mahindra British Telecom. We called them the Three Musketeers!".

He further added, "They came in with a startup mentality, determined to take MBT (which they renamed Tech Mahindra) into the top ranks of the Indian IT industry—and that’s exactly what they did."

Anand Mahindra in his post, invoked his candid memories with Nayyar, and said, "And it was from there that he and two of his close colleagues journeyed to Mahindra British Telecom. We called them the Three Musketeers!". | File

Read Also The Jewar-Faridabad Expressway Links Jewar Airport And Ballabgarh

Mahindra also lauded Nayyar for piloting the mission to acquire Satyam computer, after its disastrous failure. The company took a rebirth into Mahindra Satyam, after its merger with Tech Mahindra.

He further concluded his post, remembering his former colleague by saying, "Thank you Vineet, for your wisdom, your leadership and for committing the crowning part of your career to the Mahindra Group. Above all, thank you for your friendship. You will always live on in our hearts. Om Shanti"