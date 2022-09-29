Thane is the emerging commercial real estate hub, say residents

Visiting a prospective residential location and actually residing there are two totally different things. Most people residing across the MMR tend to know a ‘Thanekar’ and have visited their homes on festive occasions. Invariably during the visit, they end up saying, ‘I wish we lived here’ and many of them do shift residence to this city also. Being well-connected to all parts of the MMR, Thane logically attracts people from every corner of the region.

The decision drivers are many; for some it is the blend of a cosmopolitan crowd and reasonably priced projects offering the much-coveted lifestyle amenities, others throng the multiple malls and fine dine restaurants while others are drawn to the tranquil, green spaces. The bottom line, as Thanekars put it, is that the city has something for everyone.

From introverts to extroverts, senior citizens to children, entrepreneurs to office goers, the career driven to home makers, people across the spectrum find Thane to be a comfort zone and with good reason; it is a place where they can be themselves. Be it a compact entry-level home or a plush, luxurious apartment, the entire range of housing options is available here.

Shivani D. Masurkar, Marketing Manager, Coho Concepts, shared that she was born and brought up in Thane and is in love with this city of lakes having so much abundance of beauty and nature.

Sharing her views on some of the things that she likes about being a Thanekar, she said, “Thane is located centrally, and its infrastructure is planned and developed with excellent transport facilities and multi-lane roads, which has undoubtedly made it a feasible choice for those looking for a home. Thane has many premium existing, under construction and recently launched projects at suitable locations across the city at rates that are 30-40 per cent lower than similar locations in Mumbai.”

“Being a Thanekar, we have seen holistic growth because of its many renowned schools and colleges, cosmopolitan culture, and essential hospital facilities. Commercial spaces add a great benefit for working professionals looking for a home. Thane is also considered the emerging commercial real estate hub, offering fantastic employment opportunities with its forthcoming IT & business parks. Good and reasonable rental options also make it an excellent choice for people planning to invest. Thane also offers a great social life with malls, great restaurants, and clubs. All these things make this place a complete package for everyone who wants to enjoy the perks of city life with the greenery around you and a spacious place to live in,” Shivani adds.

Ramdas Shenoy, Founder of the StirfryMBA portal and Director at GetSet Labs LLP, underlined the fact that Thane offers the best of both worlds. It is a new age city with rich culture and heritage.

“When I moved to Thane 22 years back it was still in the struggling phase, but today it is one which has all the amenities and infrastructure a modern city can ask for. It is one of the safest places to live, it is a city lying in the lap of nature, with forests, wildlife, lakes on one side to concept housing, best of restaurants, global brands, best of the schools, hospitals on the other side. With the new upcoming metro network, it is turning out to be a smart choice for smart citizens, he affirmed.

The ability to own a home or move to a larger one at an earlier age and enjoy a superior quality of life is another factor that sways buyer decisions in favour of Thane. Being able to upgrade your quality of life and reside in projects that offer all the facilities one dreams of within an affordable budget is as they say, the cherry on top of the icing on the cake.

