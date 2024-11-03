 TGI Fridays Files For Bankruptcy: American Chain That Popularised Long Island Ice Tea Succumbs to Financial Challenges
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTGI Fridays Files For Bankruptcy: American Chain That Popularised Long Island Ice Tea Succumbs to Financial Challenges

TGI Fridays Files For Bankruptcy: American Chain That Popularised Long Island Ice Tea Succumbs to Financial Challenges

According to the company, which laid its primary focus on 'American Cuisine', financial challenges drove the company to take this decision.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image

From being at the centre of many popular culture references to being the centre of the new cycle on account of bankruptcy, TGI Fridays appeared to have completed a full circle. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the restaurant chain was started in New York in the year 1965.

TGI Fridays Goes Bust

The company, whose finances were in the doldrums, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection (as per rules and regulations in the United States).

According to the company, which laid its primary focus on 'American Cuisine', financial challenges drove the company to take this decision.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Appoints Sat Sharma As Party President For Jammu & Kashmir
BJP Appoints Sat Sharma As Party President For Jammu & Kashmir
Sonam Kapoor Channels Rohit Bal’s Legacy By Adorning Designer’s Iconic Archival Couture For Diwali
Sonam Kapoor Channels Rohit Bal’s Legacy By Adorning Designer’s Iconic Archival Couture For Diwali
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024
'I Better Play Him While I Can Still Keep Up For A Few Moves': Anand Mahindra's Take On 3-Year-Old Chess Genius
'I Better Play Him While I Can Still Keep Up For A Few Moves': Anand Mahindra's Take On 3-Year-Old Chess Genius
Read Also
'Trump Will Fix This': Elon Musk Responds To Perplexity CEO's Green Card Delay, Calls Immigration An...
article-image

The company could never really recover from its woes, which were inflicted by the global slowdown of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the hospitality industry down.

TGI Fridays is also credited by many for popularising the Long Island Ice Tea or LIT, which is a common staple in establishments serving alcoholic beverages across the globe.

TGI Fridays is also credited by many for popularising the Long Island Ice Tea or LIT, which is a common staple in establishments serving alcoholic beverages across the globe. | Wikipedia

The House of LIT

The company had become a household name in the United States and the world at large due to its presence in popular culture that was exported outside of the United States.

TGI Fridays is also credited by many for popularising the Long Island Ice Tea or LIT, which is a common staple in establishments serving alcoholic beverages across the globe.

Rohit Manocha, TGI Fridays executive chairman, said the company arrived at this position to protect the interests of its existing stakeholders.

The company is owned by TriArtisan Capital Advisors.

Read Also
'Elon Musk Is 100% Signal': Shark Tank Judge Kevin O'Leary 'Supports Cutting Government Size', Tesla...
article-image
The company is owned by TriArtisan Capital Advisors.

The company is owned by TriArtisan Capital Advisors. | Wikipedia

Read Also
Elon Musk Fumes After Social Media Star Squirrel PNut Euthanised For Rabies Testing, Says 'Trump...
article-image

The Warning Bell

TGI is another major American icon that succumbed to fiscal troubles in the recent past. This, however, does not come as a surprise; the warning signs were visible early on. At the beginning of 2024, TGI Fridays abruptly closed dozens of stores across the United States.

The final nail in the coffin arrived last week when the company put the lock on outlets in 50 locations. This brought its count down to 163. Before the struggles, TGI Fridays had stores in 270 locations.

TGI Fridays had a total revenue of USD 2 billion and 11,000 employees in 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Better Play Him While I Can Still Keep Up For A Few Moves': Anand Mahindra's Take On 3-Year-Old...

'I Better Play Him While I Can Still Keep Up For A Few Moves': Anand Mahindra's Take On 3-Year-Old...

TGI Fridays Files For Bankruptcy: American Chain That Popularised Long Island Ice Tea Succumbs to...

TGI Fridays Files For Bankruptcy: American Chain That Popularised Long Island Ice Tea Succumbs to...

Swiggy Meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Filmmaker Showcases AI-Generated Advertisement For Instamart

Swiggy Meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Filmmaker Showcases AI-Generated Advertisement For Instamart

'Moved Between Friends’ Apartments, Saved Every Dollar: Indian Techie Talks About His Journey To...

'Moved Between Friends’ Apartments, Saved Every Dollar: Indian Techie Talks About His Journey To...

Elon Musk Fumes After Social Media Star Squirrel PNut Euthanised For Rabies Testing, Says 'Trump...

Elon Musk Fumes After Social Media Star Squirrel PNut Euthanised For Rabies Testing, Says 'Trump...