Tezos India and SOCIAL bring India's first month-long generative art exhibition for coders

Tezos India, a leading blockchain adoption entity, today announced its collaboration with SOCIAL, the neighbourhood space that blends the best of the work and play, to launch the ART OF CODE – a month-long exhibition that showcases the works of over a dozen Indian artists, who have created a collection of digital art using their creative coding skills.

ART OF CODE is a celebration of the intersection of art and technology, with visitors being treated to a diverse range of digital works on high resolution screens. Patrons can scan and purchase the NFT artworks that are on display around the New BEL Road SOCIAL Cafe, from 27 May to 27 June, 2023, 2 PM IST onward.

By allowing SOCIAL’s patrons to scan this art through their mobile phones, the exhibition aims to support bespoke NFT art which has been meticulously crafted using complex coding techniques, resulting in both static and dynamic visuals that evolve and transform every time the code is run.

The exhibition is a feast for the senses, as patrons are transported to a world where the boundaries between art and technology blur. With each artist bringing their unique creative vision to the exhibition, visitors can expect a truly immersive experience that celebrates the cutting-edge of digital art in contemporary India.

It features the biggest names in the NFT ecosystem from India and across the world, including academia and contemporary creators, offering patrons access to exclusive NFT artworks, from renowned artists like Karthik Dondeti, Pixelkar Nitant, Beardcoded, Aranya, KALA, Varundo, and many more.

“Art has always been a powerful medium of expression, and with the rise of NFTs, we have an incredible opportunity to empower artists like never before. At SOCIAL, we believe in nurturing creativity and providing a platform for artists to showcase their unique talents. That's why we are thrilled to announce our first-ever NFT art exhibition at our Bengaluru New BEL Road outlet, a ground-breaking event not only embraces the digital revolution but also supports bespoke art and grassroot artists who have been the heartbeat of our creative community. By exploring and giving our patrons a taste of the dynamic and immersive world of NFTs, we aim to revolutionise the art industry, creating new avenues for local artists to connect with their audience and ensuring their work receives the recognition and value it deserves,” says Mayank Bhatt, CEO, Impresario.

“We are excited to partner with SOCIAL and facilitate this celebration of creative coders which brings to life the works of 12+ creative coders of Indian origin. The world of art has transformed greatly with the growing intervention of technology, and Generative Art which started off in the 1950s has now come to the forefront of our society. Through this exhibition, titled ART OF CODE, we look at NFTs from a technical as well as the creative perspective, where the blockchain and computational technology is used to take digital art to new heights,” says Varun Desai, Head, Tezos India Arts & Culture (TIAC).

SOCIAL New BEL Road is India’s first full-time physical NFT Cafe located in the IT hub of the country, Bengaluru. SOCIAL New BEL Road combines the best of art, technology and music, creating a thriving space of futuristic offerings; where an NFT gallery meets the old school charm of an open-air music festival. It’s a universe utilising the power of technology and harnessing it to create a sub-culture where artists, creators, and entrepreneurs can thrive.

Event venue: New BEL ROAD SOCIAL 472 Ground floor, postal address, New BEL Road 30, next to Shanti Sagar Hotel, Chikkamaranahalli, Bengaluru – 560054

Outlet Timings: 9 AM - 1 AM